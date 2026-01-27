BALLETBOYZ: STILL POINTLESS Will Embark on 2026 UK Tour Celebrating 25 Years

The tour leads audiences on a retrospective journey through a quarter of a century of daring commissioning, producing, and performing dance.
25 years after Michael Nunn and William Trevitt's debut performance Pointless at the Roundhouse, pioneering dance company BalletBoyz will return to the stage. Still Pointless leads audiences on a retrospective journey through a quarter of a century of daring commissioning, producing, and performing dance across stage and screen.
With signature irreverence BalletBoyz presents a live dance documentary fusing live performance with film. Still Pointless will begin a major UK tour at London's Sadler's Wells from Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 May 2026.
The extensive national tour will then visit Cambridge Arts Theatre (24-26 May), Queen's Theatre Barnstaple (29 May), Theatre Royal Bath (31 May), Nottingham Playhouse (2 June), artsdepot - North Finchley (4-5 June), Worthing Connaught (6-7 June), Lichfield Garrick (9 June), Watford Palace Theatre (11 June), Wycombe Swan (13 June), Wyvern Theatre - Swindon (15 June), Birmingham Rep (16 June), Theatre Severn (19 June), Exeter Northcott (22-23 June), G Live - Guildford (25 June), Brighton Theatre Royal (27 June), Poole Lighthouse (30 June), Leicester Curve (3 July) Reading Hexagon (7 July) and Cheltenham Everyman (10 - 11 July). Additional tour dates may be added.
The show will open with an excerpt from Russell Maliphant's seminal work Critical Mass, performed as part of the original show at the Roundhouse back in 2001. At once looking back to celebrate all the Company has achieved and looking forward to the future with enthusiasm and ambition, the show will also showcase the world-premiere of a brand-new commission by up-and-coming choreographer Seirian Griffiths.
The evening will feature excerpts of work from the Company's history from choreographers including Christopher Wheeldon, Maxine Doyle, Liam Scarlett, Xie Xin, and Javier de Frutos, and composers Cassie Kinoshi, Keaton Henson, and Max Richter.
A Company of 10 world-class dancers, some new to the Company and some returning, includes Joshua Attwood, Dan Baines, Paris Fitzpatrick, Seirian Griffiths, JJ James, Dylan Jones, Benji Knapper, Luigi Nardone, Yasset Roldan, and Kai Tomioka.
Artistic Directors and BalletBoyz founders Michael Nunn and William Trevitt said: “We are delighted to return as Associate Artists to Sadler's Wells with Still Pointless. Here are some of our favourite thought-provoking, ambitious, and entertaining BalletBoyz moments to celebrate a quarter of a century since we first started (which makes us sound far too old)!
“25 years on we are still relentlessly referred to as ‘the boyz' even well into our 50s, and we still relentlessly pursue new collaborations, new opportunities, and new ways of producing, presenting, and sharing exciting and moving works of art. Still Pointless showcases some of our greatest achievements, and highlights the values with which we approach the next decades of creating.
“Despite the ongoing challenges for touring dance in the UK, we remain committed to our regional audiences, so our week at Sadler's Wells will be followed by a national tour to 19 regional venues. With Still Pointless, we want to underline to our audiences and collaborators that radical ideas are indeed worth pursuing, artistic risks are always worth taking, and culture and creativity most certainly warrants continued investment.”
Critical Mass - choreographer Russell Maliphant, composer Richard English
Serpent - choreographer Liam Scarlett, composer Max Richter
Ripple - choreographer Xie Xin, composer Jiang Shaofeng
Young Men - choreographer Ivan Perez, composer Keaton Henson
New commission - choreographer Seirian Griffiths, composer Berwyn Cooper
Us - choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, composer Keaton Henson
Bradley 4:18 - choreographer Maxine Doyle, composer Cassie Kinoshi
Fallen - choreographer Russell Maliphant, composer Armand Amar
Fiction - choreographer Javier de Frutos, composer Ben Foskett ft Donna Summer
Sadler's Wells, London
12 - 16 May
Press night: 12 May
Sadlerswells.com
Cambridge Arts Theatre
24-26 May
artstheatre.co.uk
Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple
29 May
https://queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/
Theatre Royal Bath
31 May
theatreroyal.org.uk
Nottingham Playhouse
2 June
nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk
artsdepot, North Finchely
4-5 June
artsdepot.co.uk
Worthing Connaught
6-7 June
wtm.uk
Lichfield Garrick
9 June
lichfieldgarrick.com
Watford Palace Theatre
11 June
watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk
Wycombe Swan
13 June
trafalgartickets.com/wycombe-swan-theatre
Wyvern Theatre
15 June
trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon/
Birmingham Rep
16 June
birmingham-rep.co.uk
Theatre Severn
19 June
theatresevern.co.uk
Exeter Northcott
22-23 June
exeternorthcott.co.uk
G Live
25 June
trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford
Brighton Theatre Royal
27 June
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/
Poole Lighthouse
30 June
lighthousepoole.co.uk
Leicester Curve
3 July
curveonline.co.uk
Reading Hexagon
7 July
whatsonreading.com/hexagon/whats-on
Cheltenham Everyman
10 - 11 July
https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk
