BALLETBOYZ: STILL POINTLESS Will Embark on 2026 UK Tour Celebrating 25 Years

25 years after Michael Nunn and William Trevitt's debut performance Pointless at the Roundhouse, pioneering dance company BalletBoyz will return to the stage. Still Pointless leads audiences on a retrospective journey through a quarter of a century of daring commissioning, producing, and performing dance across stage and screen.

With signature irreverence BalletBoyz presents a live dance documentary fusing live performance with film. Still Pointless will begin a major UK tour at London's Sadler's Wells from Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 May 2026.

The extensive national tour will then visit Cambridge Arts Theatre (24-26 May), Queen's Theatre Barnstaple (29 May), Theatre Royal Bath (31 May), Nottingham Playhouse (2 June), artsdepot - North Finchley (4-5 June), Worthing Connaught (6-7 June), Lichfield Garrick (9 June), Watford Palace Theatre (11 June), Wycombe Swan (13 June), Wyvern Theatre - Swindon (15 June), Birmingham Rep (16 June), Theatre Severn (19 June), Exeter Northcott (22-23 June), G Live - Guildford (25 June), Brighton Theatre Royal (27 June), Poole Lighthouse (30 June), Leicester Curve (3 July) Reading Hexagon (7 July) and Cheltenham Everyman (10 - 11 July). Additional tour dates may be added.

The show will open with an excerpt from Russell Maliphant's seminal work Critical Mass, performed as part of the original show at the Roundhouse back in 2001. At once looking back to celebrate all the Company has achieved and looking forward to the future with enthusiasm and ambition, the show will also showcase the world-premiere of a brand-new commission by up-and-coming choreographer Seirian Griffiths.

The evening will feature excerpts of work from the Company's history from choreographers including Christopher Wheeldon, Maxine Doyle, Liam Scarlett, Xie Xin, and Javier de Frutos, and composers Cassie Kinoshi, Keaton Henson, and Max Richter.

A Company of 10 world-class dancers, some new to the Company and some returning, includes Joshua Attwood, Dan Baines, Paris Fitzpatrick, Seirian Griffiths, JJ James, Dylan Jones, Benji Knapper, Luigi Nardone, Yasset Roldan, and Kai Tomioka.

Artistic Directors and BalletBoyz founders Michael Nunn and William Trevitt said: “We are delighted to return as Associate Artists to Sadler's Wells with Still Pointless. Here are some of our favourite thought-provoking, ambitious, and entertaining BalletBoyz moments to celebrate a quarter of a century since we first started (which makes us sound far too old)!

“25 years on we are still relentlessly referred to as ‘the boyz' even well into our 50s, and we still relentlessly pursue new collaborations, new opportunities, and new ways of producing, presenting, and sharing exciting and moving works of art. Still Pointless showcases some of our greatest achievements, and highlights the values with which we approach the next decades of creating.

“Despite the ongoing challenges for touring dance in the UK, we remain committed to our regional audiences, so our week at Sadler's Wells will be followed by a national tour to 19 regional venues. With Still Pointless, we want to underline to our audiences and collaborators that radical ideas are indeed worth pursuing, artistic risks are always worth taking, and culture and creativity most certainly warrants continued investment.”

Full Programme

Critical Mass - choreographer Russell Maliphant, composer Richard English

Serpent - choreographer Liam Scarlett, composer Max Richter

Ripple - choreographer Xie Xin, composer Jiang Shaofeng

Young Men - choreographer Ivan Perez, composer Keaton Henson

New commission - choreographer Seirian Griffiths, composer Berwyn Cooper

Us - choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, composer Keaton Henson

Bradley 4:18 - choreographer Maxine Doyle, composer Cassie Kinoshi

Fallen - choreographer Russell Maliphant, composer Armand Amar

Fiction - choreographer Javier de Frutos, composer Ben Foskett ft Donna Summer

Tour Dates

Sadler's Wells, London

12 - 16 May

Press night: 12 May

Sadlerswells.com

Cambridge Arts Theatre

24-26 May

artstheatre.co.uk

Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple

29 May

https://queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/

Theatre Royal Bath

31 May

theatreroyal.org.uk

Nottingham Playhouse

2 June

nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

artsdepot, North Finchely

4-5 June

artsdepot.co.uk

Worthing Connaught

6-7 June

wtm.uk



Lichfield Garrick

9 June

lichfieldgarrick.com

Watford Palace Theatre

11 June

watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk

Wycombe Swan

13 June

trafalgartickets.com/wycombe-swan-theatre

Wyvern Theatre

15 June

trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon/

Birmingham Rep

16 June

birmingham-rep.co.uk

Theatre Severn

19 June

theatresevern.co.uk

Exeter Northcott

22-23 June

exeternorthcott.co.uk

G Live

25 June

trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford

Brighton Theatre Royal

27 June

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

Poole Lighthouse

30 June

lighthousepoole.co.uk

Leicester Curve

3 July

curveonline.co.uk

Reading Hexagon

7 July

whatsonreading.com/hexagon/whats-on

Cheltenham Everyman

10 - 11 July

https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk