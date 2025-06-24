BAD IMMIGRANT Will Preview in Brighton Ahead of Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jennifer Irons is giving Brighton audiences the opportunity to see her very entertainingly funny new show before it heads off to the Edinburgh Fringe followed by a UK tour. Jennifer will preview Bad Immigrant at the Dance Space on Friday 4 July.

When Brexit hit, Canadian born UK immigrant Jennifer Irons was advised by a friendly neighbour to "go home".

But she's lived here for 25 years, and the former UK colony doesn't really want her kind either. Apparently she's too old, too broke and not nearly sporty enough. In fact, she wouldn't be eligible for a visa to live in Canada at all if she hadn't been born there.

With her age, qualifications and gender, the only visas she would be eligible for are for the very rich or as an 'Elite Sportsperson'. So, inspired by her childhood figure skating hero, 'Canada's Sweetheart' Elizabeth Manley, Jennifer embarks on a madcap quest to become a champion roller-skater.

En-route, she discovers an ever-moving, welcoming, inspirational global and borderless community of people of all ages, sizes, nationalities, sexualities, identities, abilities and proclivities. She also highlights the futility and absurdities of borders, and asks, 'why do we insist on keeping people out of our group when we all simply want to be included?'

At a very early sharing Theatre South East said 'I left inspired, moved & educated ... while enjoying more than a few laughs' awarding it 4 stars.

Featuring dance, comedic storytelling, German techno, dancing salmon, an original score, creative captioning, projection mapping and, of course, roller skating, Bad Immigrant is an absurdly funny and occasionally sad cross between a leisure roller disco and Stars On Ice.

Jennifer said, 'As a white skinned, English speaking person from a 'friendly' country I am often considered a 'good immigrant'. But if I am being targeted by the Leave voting UK population, how are the 'bad' immigrants being treated. If I'm still a stranger after 25 years what does it take to be a friend? I want to make us all think about belonging, colonialism, identity and what better way to have a serious conversation than on skates?' See a short trailer here.

Jennifer Irons is an award-winning choreographer and dancer working internationally across mass movement, commercial, theatre and socially engaged projects. Her last show Yukon Ho! collected a Special Commendation from Olivia Colman's Screenshot Awards, 4 star reviews and audience plaudits. Her credits include Mass Movement Director for over 1,000 dancers in Akram Khan Company's Kadamati at the Edinburgh International Festival. She choreographed a number one hit single for Olly Murs and Rizzle Kicks and was Assistant Artistic Director for the Rugby League World Cup. She was guest movement directoron a no. 1 UK comedy show but won't say which in case she took your job. She was also once tasked with teaching Boris Johnson to dance... More info at www.jenniferirons.co.uk

Bad Immigrant is directed by Tom Roden of multiple award winners New Art Club. Music is by Stewart Baxter of the band Life, whose debut was awarded Album Of The Year on BBC Radio 6.

Bad Immigrant was made as part of Rapport Residency with Dance Makers Collective Sydney and South East Dance. Part-commissioned by Worthing Theatres, supported by Brighton Dome, Crying Out Loud, Skates4Mates and ACE. It is nominated for the European Creativity for Social Change Award 2025.

