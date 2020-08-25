Award-Winning Solo Show THE PINK HULK Comes to Ludlow Fringe Festival

The show will play one performance Thursday, August 27.

THE LUDLOW FRINGE FESTIVAL Presents The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within in association with Richard Skipper Celebrates.

Written and Performed by Three-Time Cancer Survivor Valerie David. Directed by Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller

*The Pink Hulk will also be raising funds for the cancer organization Gilda's Club

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls", she takes them out for one last hurrah. And does Valerie succeed? Is there a "happy" ending? Come see the show to find out! This sexy, adventurous solo show follows Valerie's journey to seek her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within to become a 3-time cancer survivor. An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives! With plenty of humor-guaranteed!

Valerie, who is based in New York City, "hulked out" on cancer; after her first two bouts with cancer-Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1999 and then breast cancer in 2014/2015. Then in September 2018, Valerie was re-diagnosed with breast cancer-this time Stage IV metastatic. As of April 2019, she has beaten cancer again and has continued to beat it!

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into 33 festivals to date. Fourteen have been fringe festivals, including the Gothenburg and Stockholm Fringe Festivals in Sweden, Lahti in Finland, and most recently the Reykjavik Fringe Festival. Having performed in dozens of cities in the U.S. and abroad, Valerie is thrilled to return to the UK, albeit virtually. England is a second home to her, living there twice-both as a college student and intern for Time Magazine International, with family in London. Two years ago this month, she had a successful run of The Pink Hulk performing at Gullivers in Manchester, England, produced by the Thought Plane Theatre Company. The Pink Hulk was awarded the WOW Award in the Gothenburg Fringe "for the show which inspired awe in audiences with its creativity, humour and content" and won the Audience Choice Award in the Shenandoah Fringe Festival, as well as garnered many more awards and glowing reviews.

"My show is not just about fighting cancer; it has a universal message of hope and empowerment," Valerie said. Her comical take is funny, emotional and inspiring. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to the power of our own inner superheroes to fight back any adversity in life-to never give up and always have hope!

Thursday, August 27, 3 pm to 4 pm, ET (8 pm to 9 pm, UK)

(one performance only)

Free Admission (Talkback & Audience Q&A moderated by Richard Skipper)

The runtime is 60 minutes

Live-streaming Excerpts of The Pink Hulk, LIVE-STREAM LINK: https://www.facebook.com/LudlowFringe

Pink Hulk website: https://pinkhulkplay.com/

