Arts Organizations Join Forces With Inc Arts UK for the launch of Unlock, the UK's First Cross-Sector Anti-racist Tool For The Arts

Today sees the launch of Unlock, which has been created by Inc Arts UK in collaboration with leaders across the creative sector. Unlock offers organisations a choice of over 100 suggestions and pieces of advice to help bring their anti-racist commitments to life in arts workplaces.

Unlock is the first UK-wide, cross-sector commitment to anti-racism that can be charted through specific and measurable actions, and over time. Through signing up online at www.incartsunlock.co.uk, participants become part of a long-term, joined-up and sector-wide commitment to collaboratively embed anti-racist practices in the arts and cultural sector.

Unlock is being launched under the campaign hashtag #100ActionsAgainstRacism, in reference to the more than 100 actions suggested in the Unlock toolkit. Suggestions in the toolkit range from how to diversify leadership, through to diversifying procurement and hiring, and relate to both the on-and off-stage workforce.

The free-to-use programme is entirely confidential and allows organisations to set their own time and pace - and will build a longitudinal picture of the positive changes being made in the sector.

Unlock has been created by Inc Arts UK by gathering the recommendations, demands and suggestions of those most affected by racism in the arts sector, and turning them into practical, measurable actions for use.

The launch is being supported by a series of open space conversations for all organisations working with Unlock, for any questions they may have.

The dates of the Unlock Clinics are: 30 April at 12-2pm, 7 May at 12-2pm, 14 May at 12-2pm.

Organisations can sign up to these sessions via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/inc-arts-unlock-clinic-tickets-150695264593

"Unlock is what is urgently needed right now. It is a direct result of the necessary campaigning by hundreds of individuals and advocacy groups that have worked tirelessly throughout 2020 to make explicit how racism affects lives. It is free to use because the more people use it, the more we can make the changes that so many of us and our allies want to see happen.

Transparency is important - but confidentiality and collaboration are equally important. That's why we will never be 'calling out' or sharing publicly in any way other than through showing the changes in sector-wide trends - the change we all want to see.

It's the first time all arts practices can come together to learn from each other - and get ideas for change that are created from the recommendations of those who experience racism. This peer-centred approach is an invaluable step-change, as is the public commitment to collective change that Unlock represents. We urge every arts organisation to join the process and take advantage of our help to support their change." - Amanda Parker, Inc Arts Director