Applications Open Today To Musical Theatre Performers For Graduates At Cadogan Hall

To support performing arts graduates who have had their careers halted before they've even begun, 40 young professionals are being given the opportunity to showcase their talents in three nights of online musical theatre concerts. Applications are now open (until 14 February) to anyone graduating from musical theatre, theatre or drama courses in 2020 and 2021, and all proceeds are going to Acting for Others. The evenings will be hosted by Grace Mouat (& Juliet, SIX) and Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Fiver), with further hosts to be confirmed.

When her West End debut was cut short at the end of 2020, producer Ameena Hamid didn't lose a moment in redirecting her energies: "When the announcement came for the most recent lockdown my first thought was "what can I do?" and my mind immediately turned to those who have just graduated and those who are about to. It's such a difficult time to be in the industry let alone entering it and it's so important to recognise and support that fresh talent. I had admired The Grad Fest and what they've done over the year and so got in touch with them about planning a large scale COVID safe event that would put graduates in a renowned space and raise money for a great cause. Thanks to a brilliant team, we are able to announce the event and open submissions just two weeks after that idea started and I can't wait to create 'Graduates at Cadogan Hall'. This event is about shining a meaningful spotlight on graduates and raising money for those in the industry who need our support now more than ever."

The Grad Fest Founder Liam Gartland said, "Graduates in 2020 lost out on many opportunities, their final year performances were cancelled and they entered an industry that came to a painful halt. Alice Croft and I wanted to create a platform and safe space for graduates to continue, create and connect through these unpredictable times. Our Fringe Festival last summer was more than the team had ever anticipated, with over 300 graduates performing across a variety of social media platforms. We were delighted when Ameena reached out to us to present this spring concert series, showcasing some of the very best musical theatre talent entering the industry this year"

For full information, dates and logistics please see the website:

Submissions here: https://www.ameenahamidproductions.co.uk/graduates-at-cadogan-hall

If you have any issues or questions please email submissions@ameenahamidproductions.co.uk