Anya Anastasia Will Bring New Show To Soho Playhouse

Anya Anastasia: The Executioners will come to SoHo Playhouse 27th November - 3rd December (except 28th).

Award-winning musical-comedy maverick Anya Anastasia brandishes her razor-sharp satirical wit, gleefully attacking and dismembering perils of the modern world with an armory of original songs. A futurist vision in white spandex and stacked heels, multi-instrumentalist Anya is a Gaga-esque judge, jury and executioner - tearing into the fabric of modern Western culture with her vocal prowess and trademark lyrical levity. Anya was last year's South Australia & Adelaide Cultural Ambassador at the Edinburgh Fringe, an accolade that came with her award wins and with support from the South Australian Government. This year she has been selected to be part of the "Best of all Fests" international Fringe Encores Series at SoHo Playhouse, showcasing the best in Fringe Festival World Circuit.

Fresh, energetic and multi-dimensional - this is contemporary music theatre as it should be.

Interwoven soundscapes, lighting effects, and onscreen visual design by Underground Media underpin themes of technological overindulgence and the algorithmic sensory tsunami in our everyday lives - as our iPhone-toting socially-conscious heroine tries to make a difference in the World.



Alongside musical-partner-in-crime, Gareth Chin, Anastasia stalks the 21st century landscape launching thrilling attacks on ecological screw-ups, techno obsessives, and self-congratulatory slacktivist keyboard warriors. 'The Executioners' is digitally enhanced millennial neo-cabaret, cutting right to the (funny) bone. And yes, there is a fight scene.

"Wearing your politics on your sleeve is scarier than taking your clothes off in front of people, and it's more controversial", says Anya Anastasia. "This show is a thrilling new vehicle for me- I'm using my craft to provoke the conversations I want the world to be having."





