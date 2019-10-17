Antic Disposition's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Middle Temple Hall

Returning to the spectacular Middle Temple Hall, where Charles Dickens himself studied law, Antic Disposition's acclaimed adaptation of A Christmas Carol is back for a fifth magical season this December. One of London's most heart-warming festive treats, the production combines the ghostly tale of Ebenezer Scrooge with original songs inspired by traditional Victorian Christmas carols.

Olivier Award-nominated West End actor David Burt (Enjolras in the original cast of Les Misérables, Palace Theatre; original cast of Evita, Prince Edward Theatre) returns for a fourth year with his critically acclaimed performance as the ill-tempered Ebenezer Scrooge. Also returning is Haydn Oakley (An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre; Sunset Boulevard, London Coliseum) who originated the role of Bob Cratchit in the production.

The talented cast of actor-musicians also includes Geri Allen as Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig; Megan Ashley as Belle; Chris Courtenay as the Ghost of Jacob Marley; Elliot Fitzpatrick as Fred/Young Scrooge; Lucy Ford as Martha Cratchit/Fan; Katie Lovell as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Nigel Richards as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Fezziwig; and Matt Whipps as Peter Cratchit/Teen Scrooge. Completing the cast are Jacob Fullagar and Noah Swer-Fox, who will share the roles of Tiny Tim/Boy Scrooge.

A Christmas Carol is adapted for the stage by Antic Disposition artistic directors Ben Horslen and John Risebero, who together founded the Peter Brook Award-winning company in 2005. Their recent productions include Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth in Temple Church; The Comedy of Errors and Much Ado About Nothing in Gray's Inn Hall; and Henry V, which recently toured twenty of the UK's cathedrals.

The production's stunning score is composed and arranged by Nick Barstow, who recently re-orchestrated the musical Rags ahead of its UK premiere at the Hope Mill Theatre, as well as being the musical director of theatrical supergroup The Cardinals, featuring Ramin Karimloo, Ben Forster, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Celinde Schoenmaker.

Hidden away in central London, the magnificent wood-panelled Middle Temple Hall was completed in 1573. A location well-known to Dickens himself, the historical gem is the perfect setting to immerse yourself in this adaptation of his beloved Christmas classic.

Artistic Directors Ben and John comment, As the nights draw in, we're excitedly making preparations for a fifth season of A Christmas Carol in one of our very favourite venues, the extraordinary Middle Temple Hall. A feast of mulled wine, mince pies, music and magic for all the family, this show is the perfect celebration of the festive season, and we can't wait to share it with audiences old and new.

Tickets are various prices and are available from www.achristmascarol.co.uk and 0333 666 3366.





