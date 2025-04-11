Anita Dobson Revealed as Host For Music Hall at Queens Theatre Hornchurch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Queen's Theatre Hornchurch has announced that stage and screen icon Anita Dobson will be the celebrity host for Music Hall, a special one-day-only variety show celebrating the life and legacy of local legend Kay Carman.

Taking place on Wednesday 16th April at 12pm, this unforgettable afternoon will feature music, comedy, and variety entertainment - all in true Kay Carman style.

Best known for her iconic role as Angie Watts in EastEnders, Anita Dobson's incredible career spans Doctor Who, Casualty, Holby City, Wicked in the West End, and even a Top 10 hit single. A dear friend of Kay Carman, Anita joins the company to lead this joyful tribute.

Audiences can also look forward to performances from a fantastic line-up of variety talent:

Vincent Hayes MBE

Tom Carradine

Victoria Yellop

Katie Lewis

Simon Bashford

Katie Milton

Andrew Robley

Shannon Rewcroft

Jordan Langford

Produced by Jack Michael Pallister and Katie Milton, Assisted by Shannon Rewcroft, this afternoon celebration promises laughter, nostalgia, and entertainment for all - exactly how Kay would have wanted it.

