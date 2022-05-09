Angel Theatre Company presents Forsaking Others, written and directed by John Patterson.

Performances run Tuesday 14th - Saturday 18th June 2022.

Laura has it all... She comes from a loving, wealthy family, is well educated, has a good job and owns her own apartment in Wimbledon. She is engaged to Michael, the man of her dreams... or so she thought! Life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a visitor bearing some distressing news.

Forsaking Others provokes us to question the things we might be afraid to ask ourselves. How well do we know those we become closest to? Who can we really trust in life? In an age where we all too often rely on the internet and social media for answers, can they always be found there?

Venue: The White Bear Theatre, 138 Kennington Park Road, London, SE11 4DJ

Box office: https://www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk/whatson/Forsaking-Others or phone 07496 442 747

Theatre website: https://www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk/

Company Website: www.angeltheatrecompany.co.uk