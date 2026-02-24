Amy Di Bartolomeo and Orla O’Sullivan to Lead PRIVATE LIVES at Reading Rep

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Reading Rep Theatre has announced the latest casting news for the upcoming production of Noël Coward's Private Lives which opens at the theatre this spring. Olivier Award nominated for her role as Emily Charlton in the original cast of The Devil Wears Prada, Amy Di Bartolomeo will make her Reading Rep Theatre debut as the progressively independent Amanda, while Orla O'Sullivan returns to the theatre to play Amanda's ‘ex-husbands-new-wife', the superbly organised Sybil. Brilliantly crafted by Coward these two polar-opposite characters will arrive on stage in Reading from 16 April – 19 May.

The sharp wit and acerbic comedy of Private Lives is brought to life under the direction of Matthew Forbes. Of working with this team, he said…

“I'm delighted to return to Reading Rep to bring Private Lives to the stage. It's a privilege to explore Coward's work with a world-class creative team and immensely talented cast. Amy brings her razor sharp wit, charisma, and an emotional intelligence that will make Coward's language truly sing. Known for her stand out performances on some of London's most prestigious stages I'm thrilled that she is joining us in this intimate setting; where every glance, pause, and cutting remark lands with thrilling immediacy. It's a joy to be reunited with Orla after working together on The Snow Queen. Orla has that rare instinct for both comedy and vulnerability, and as a much-loved presence at Reading Rep I'm sure audiences will be delighted. Between them there's an electricity that feels completely right for Private Lives. I'm incredibly excited to get them in a rehearsal room together; I think audiences are going to see something extraordinary.”

Matthew returns to Reading Rep Theatre after the success of 2024's Christmas Show; THE SNOW QUEEN. His recent credits including Puppetry Director for WAR HORSE (National Theatre), Director on Sandi Toksvig's new adaptation of TREASURE ISLAND (Leicester Haymarket Theatre), Puppetry Director and Movement Director on the Olivier Award Nominated L'OLIMPIADE (Royal Opera House, Irish National Opera).

Amy Di Bartolomeo was nominated for both and Olivier Award and a WhatsOnStage Award for her role as Emily Charlton in the original cast of The Devil Wears Prada. With an incredible West End career in Musical Theatre under her belt Amy will make her Reading Rep debut in this sharply comic play. Her theatre credits include@ Glory Ride (Charing Cross Theatre), Light in the Piazza (Alexandra Palace), SIX (The Vaudeville Theatre, West End), In Pieces and We Will Rock You (UK Tour), the World Premier of Bat Out Of Hell (Manchester & London Coliseum), Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Starlight Express.

Orla O'Sullivan returns to Reading rep for the fifth time, her credits for the theatre include: A Christmas Carol, The Snow Queen, It's A Wonderful Life, Potted Panto. Other credits include: Oaklore (Wild Rumpus), The War of The Worlds (Layered Reality), And We'll Catch Stardust, Yes We Will (The Vaults), The Talk (Tamasha). Screen credits include: The Night In (BoxFly Media), Midnight Caller (Ditto Films), PRAGMA (Silver Rose Productions), and Ding-Ding, Next (BBC Arts).

Alongside Matthew a stellar creative team will help bring this production to life. Set and Costume Designer Kevin Jenkins has worked in theatre across the UK and internationally. He has designed numerous productions for Sir Alan Ayckbourn at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough. Recent work includes A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Sheffield Theatres) and CROWN OF BLOOD (Utopia Theatre and Sheffield Theatres). Elliot Griggs is a multi-award-winning international Lighting Designer based in Croydon and has been designing lighting professionally for more than fourteen years. He has designed for The National Theatre, Almeida, Royal Court, in the West End and the Royal Exchange in Manchester. Work includes PLAYHOUSE CREATURES (Orange Tree) and THE LONELY LONDONERS (Kiln Theatre). Sound Designer, Raffaela Pancucci trained at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, credits include THE PROBLEM WITH THE SEVENTH YEAR (The White Bear) and LENNY (Omnibus Theatre). The creative team is completed by Production Manager Jordan Harris, Head of Production at National Youth Music Theatre and the award-wining team at Jill Green Casting, plus Costume Supervisor Sheree Paton, Stage Manager on Book Josette Shipp and Assistant Stage Manager Lucy Skinner.