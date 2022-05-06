Almeida Theatre Announces Two World Premieres, PATRIOTS and THE CLINIC

The Almeida Theatre announces two new world premieres, Patriots by Peter Morgan, directed by Rupert Goold and featuring Tom Hollander, and The Clinic by Dipo Baruwa-Etti, directed by Monique Touko.

Patriots previews from Saturday 2 July, running until Saturday 20 August, and The Clinic starts previews on Saturday 3 September, running until Saturday 1 October.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold said, "We announce two world premieres today - the first from one of the UK's most successful writers across stage and screen, and the other by one of the country's most exciting emerging talents. Patriots is Peter Morgan's first stage play since The Audience nine years ago and we're delighted to welcome him to the Almeida for the first time. Dipo Baruwa-Etti also makes his Almeida debut with The Clinic - he has been involved with the theatre since 2018 when he joined the Almeida's Youth Advisory Board, and this play was written during a year-long residency at the Almeida as part of Channel 4's Playwright's bursary."

Tickets go on sale to Patrons, Bronze, Silver & Gold Friends on Tuesday 24 May 12pm; Almeida Friends on Thursday 26 May 12pm; and to general public on Monday 30 May 12pm.

PATRIOTS

by Peter Morgan

Director: Rupert Goold; Set Designer: Miriam Buether; Costume Designer: Kinnetia Isidore

Lighting Designer: Jack Knowles; Sound Designer and Composer: Adam Cork

Casting Director: Robert Sterne

Saturday 2 July - Saturday 20 August 2022

Press night: Tuesday 12 July 7pm

1991. The Fall of the Soviet Union.

With the dawning of a new Russia, there are winners and losers, and today's patriot can fast become tomorrow's traitor.

As a new generation of oligarchs fights to seize control, Patriots follows billionaire businessman Boris Berezovsky from the president's inner circle to public enemy number one.

BAFTA-winning actor Tom Hollander (The Night Manager; Travesties) plays Berezovsky, the 'kingmaker' behind Vladimir Putin. A new play from Peter Morgan (The Crown; The Audience; Frost/Nixon) and directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold (Ink; Albion; Spring Awakening), Patriots is an unflinching story of ambition and the dangers of loyalty and love.

Cast includes: Tom Hollander, Will Keen, Yolanda Kettle, Luke Thallon (further casting to be announced).

THE CLINIC

by Dipo Baruwa-Etti

Director: Monique Touko

Saturday 3 September - Saturday 1 October 2022

Press night: Monday 12 September 7pm

"There are flames in your eyes, telling me you're going to be a wildfire."

Wunmi is tired of the fight. When her world collapses, she asks Ore to help end her life.

Ore resolves to save Wunmi instead, providing sanctuary in her parents' home - a family of charity workers, therapists and politicians, dedicated to serving their community.

Wunmi's presence soon disrupts familiar patterns - cracks start to widen and bad blood thickens. As these pillars of society crumble, Wumni wonders whether she's walked into a refuge or a trap?

The Clinic is a fiercely political and lyrical play by Dipo Baruwa-Etti (An unfinished man, The Yard) written during a twelve-month residency with the Almeida as part of the Channel 4 Playwrights' bursary.

This world premiere, directed by Monique Touko (Fair Play, Bush Theatre), is a tense and transfixing portrait of a woman with a hunger for change, a family on fire and how to rise from the ashes of a broken world.