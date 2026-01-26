Alexis Gregory's SMOKE Will Tour the UK With LGBTQ+ Org You Are Loved

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Critically acclaimed theatre-maker Alexis Gregory will return to the stage with SMOKE, his most daring and uncompromising work to date, confronting the hardest issues currently facing the queer community, head-on. Following a sold-out London run in 2024, this gripping show will now be touring in partnership with LGBTQ+ non-profit You Are Loved to create a two-part experience for audiences, with a post-show panel that opens up vital, local conversations around the show’s themes.

SMOKE begins with a glitch: Alex receives an Instagram DM from his boyfriend who has been dead for two years. From there, the play charts Alex’s desperate search for the truth and subsequent unravelling and explores grief, psychosis and drug use within the queer community. This fast-paced, plot-driven contemporary queer thriller, blended with savage comedy, invites audiences to fully immerse themselves in Alex’s story. With the lights up and no protective theatrical frame, performer and audience remain exposed together, taking an unflinching look at queer life in the digital era.

Written and performed by Alexis Gregory, SMOKE draws on his particularly brutal experience of an online hack and several years observing addiction and the mental health crises within the LGBTQ+ community, particularly with many young gay men in this technological age. Following his work seen in the West End, across London and internationally, SMOKE extends Gregory’s commitment to documenting hidden queer narratives with sharp wit, political urgency and emotional honesty. He is reunited with award-winning director Campbell X (Stud Life; Low Rider), whose shared interest in erased and hidden queer narratives makes this collaboration a natural fit.

Following each performance, organisation You Are Loved will host a specially curated 45-minute panel discussion which will feature local LGBTQIA+ figures and community voices. The panel will be unique to each city and explore how the themes of SMOKE intersect with real-world experiences, creating a space for collective reflection.

Writer and performer Alexis Gregory comments, I wrote SMOKE based on my own experiences and those unfolding around me. SMOKE is quite a departure for me, in style and how we stage, but I am still, as I always love to do, blending the dark humour alongside the hard-hitting in the writing. I’m so pleased to be working with SMOKE’s original director Campbell X again, whose unique worldview is inherently part of the project, and teaming up with the trailblazing You Are Loved to create a special two-part touring event for audiences across the country.

Director Campbell X comments, I jumped at the opportunity to work with Alexis as his theatre work is a powerful creative and historic document about LGBTQ lives. SMOKE delves into difficult terrain navigated by gay men in terms of grief, identity, mental health and addiction. Topics often hidden in story telling because of collective queer shame. SMOKE demands we lift the lid with dark humour and pathos to go on an emotional journey.

Founder and CEO of You Are Loved Marc Svensson comments, This partnership is not only a tour de force performance about queer mental health, addiction, and loss but also a space for local LGBTQ+ communities and allies to come together to talk, share and support each other through discussions about topics disproportionately affecting our community such as shame, loneliness, and grief.

Tour Dates

21–25 April 2026

Omnibus Theatre

1 Clapham Common North Side, London SW4 0QW

https://www.omnibus-clapham.org/

28 April 2026

White Rock Theatre (Studio 27) – Co-presented by Giddy Up

White Rock, Hastings TN34 1JX

https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/

30 April 2026

Ironworks Studios

30 Cheapside, Brighton BN1 4GD

https://www.ironworks-studios.co.uk/

9 May 2026

Norwich Theatre Royal (Stage Two)

Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RL

https://norwichtheatre.org/

12 May 2026

The Wardrobe Theatre – Co-presented by Bristol Pride

25 West Street, Bristol BS2 0DF

https://thewardrobetheatre.com/

14 May 2026

ARK

Albion Road, Margate CT9 2HP

https://www.arkcliftonville.com/

21 May 2026

Lowry

Pier 8 The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ

https://thelowry.com/

4 June 2026

Hull Truck Theatre

50 Ferensway, Hull HU2 8LB

https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/whats-on/drama/smoke-plus-you-are-loved-panel/

12 June 2026

Lighthouse

21 Kingland Road, Poole BH15 1UG

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/

20 June 2026

Nottingham Playhouse

Wellington Circus, Nottingham NG1 5AF

https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/