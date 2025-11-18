Alexandra Palace Unveils Full 2025 Holiday Season Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alexandra Palace will launch its 2025 holiday season on November 21, offering theatre, music, skating, and family programming through January 4, 2026. The venue will again transform into a winter destination for visitors throughout North London and beyond.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY

Mark Gatiss’s A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story will return to the Alexandra Palace Theatre from November 21, 2025, to January 4, 2026, with Neil Morrissey starring as Jacob Marley and Matthew Cottle as Ebenezer Scrooge. The staging will continue its Victorian supernatural aesthetic.

SLEEPING BEAUTY ON ICE

Sleeping Beauty on Ice will be presented at the Alexandra Palace Ice Rink from December 4 to 8, 2025. Festive public skating sessions will follow from December 11, 2025 to January 5, 2026, accompanied by seasonal food and beverage service in the East Court Café.

ADDITIONAL HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING

Philharmonia Festive Brass will perform on December 15, 2025. Santa’s Grotto will operate from November 28 to December 23, and community choirs will offer daily carol performances from December 21, 2025 to January 4, 2026. Visitors may also browse a Waterstones Pop-Up Bookshop and the Alexandra Palace Gift Shop.

WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP

The Paddy Power World Darts Championship will return to Alexandra Palace from December 11, 2025 to January 3, 2026.

Alexandra Palace and its 196-acre parkland are maintained by the Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust. Full details and ticket information are available at alexandrapalace.com/Christmas.