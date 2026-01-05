Morgan Rees Joins League of Improv For First Show of 2026 at the Phoenix Arts Club

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On January 29, Morgan Rees will join the regular team of performers that make up League of Improv, for the first show of 2026 at The Phoenix Arts Club.

The League of Improv will be returning to the Phoenix Arts Club on 26 February, 26 March and 30 April, with star guests and further dates to be announced.

Over the past three years, the company has built a reputation for fast paced improvised comedy with their monthly shows that feature a different Star Guest each time. Now, to kick of the new year, Morgan will make his debut as that guest, following in the foosteps of top class acts such as Lou Sanders, Jake Lambert, Harriet Kemsley, Angelos Epithemiou (aka Dan Skinner), Reuben Kay, Shappy Khorsandi and Sophie Duker (to name but a few). This softly spoken Welsh comedian with densely packed arsenal of impressive one-liners and hilarious short stories, will be the latest to be welcomed to the stage by the troupe’s founder Damian Arnold and his and his fast-witted team of top talent from the London and Chicago improv world.

The evening begins with a one word suggestion from the audience. This suggestion will inspire Morgan Rees’s stand up and some playful audience interaction which will provide story and character ideas for the improvisers who will then create scenes that shall only exist on the night and never be seen again. This is a truly unique comedy experience that is heightened by team work and produces unforgettable laughs each and every show. These laughs are delivered at pace, with a 100% guarantee that no two shows will ever be the same.

Damian Arnold says, “The League of Improv are delighted to welcome Rees to our second show at our new home of The Phoenix Arts Club. We can’t wait to kick of the new year with such an exciting performer for latest instalment of in our monthly residency there.”

About Morgan Rees

Morgan Rees is a softly spoken Welsh comedian who boasts a densely packed arsenal of impressive one-liners and hilarious short stories. Morgan has appeared on BBC Radio 4 in the prestigious finals of the BBC New Comedy Award. He was also a runner-up in So You Think You’re Funny 2017, and a finalist in Chortle Student Comedy Award.



He has supported Fern Brady, Rhys James, Jayde Adams, Nigel Ng and Paul Chowdhry on tour.