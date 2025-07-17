Adrian Lukis Will Lead BEING MR. WICKHAM at Jermyn Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adrian Lukis - who famously starred as Mr Wickham in the beloved BBC TV Pride and Prejudice adaptation - returns to the role on stage this summer in his acclaimed self-written one-man play, Being Mr Wickham, an exploration of one of Jane Austen’s most charmingly roguish gentleman characters. The play’s run will coincide with this year’s celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth.

Presented by Original Theatre and directed by Guy Unsworth, Being Mr Wickham will return to Jermyn Street Theatre from 12 to 30 August 2025, after a sold out run last year.

Join Pride and Prejudice’s George Wickham on the eve of his sixtieth birthday to lift the sheets on what exactly happened thirty years on from where we left him, and discover his own version of some very famous literary events.

“Mr. Wickham is blessed with such happy manners as may ensure his making friends - whether he may be equally capable of retaining them is less certain”. Mr Wickham is ready to set the record straight. What really happened with Darcy? What did he feel about Lizzie? What happened at Waterloo? Not to mention Byron…

Adrian Lukis, writer and performer of Being Mr Wickham, said: “It’s such a pleasure to be able to help celebrate the anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, with a play that I hope does not completely dishonour her! But to her go the plaudits. She was a talent apart.”

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: “I am delighted that Mr Wickham is returning - just about in time - to celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary year. After charming audiences all over the world, our celebrated rogue returns to London for the summer season and I’m thrilled audiences will get another chance to spend an evening in the company of Adrian Lukis’ masterly performance.”

Being Mr Wickham is performed and written by Adrian Lukis and directed by Guy Unsworth with design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Johanna Town and sound design by Max Pappenheim.