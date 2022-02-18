AboutFACE Presents THE DEVIL HIMSELF at Smock Alley This Weekend

AboutFACE will present a work-in-progress staged reading of The Devil Himself, a new epic play by Paul Nugent, at Smock Alley Theatre in Temple Bar on Sunday February 20th at 2pm as part of the Scene+Heard festival of new work.

The play is inspired by a true story about a young woman in the Gilded Age, Lizzie Nutt, who is slandered, leading to duels, court cases and a media frenzy, as captured in the book by Andrew Porwancher. The play has been developed through a series of workshops at The Civic in South Dublin, where AboutFACE are theatre company in residence.

The cast includes Ciaran McGlynn, Michael Mullen, Anna Nugent, Mo O'Connell, Eoin O'Sullivan, David Ryan, Noni Stapleton and Kathleen Warner Yeates, with direction by Paul Nugent, dramaturgy by Krystal Sweedman and design/production by Jessie Doyle. Nugent's previous plays include the hit Orson Welles' Christmas Carol, which had a sell-out run at The New Theatre in 2019.

This rehearsed reading of the first half of this full-length play will run 60 mins and will mark the first public presentation of this work.

Tickets: https://smockalley.ticketsolve.com/shows/873623668

More on AboutFACE at www.aboutfacetheatre.ie