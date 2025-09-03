Abbi Roberts Appointed As Operations Director For Stage One

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage One has appointed Abbi Roberts, previously Director of Development and Communications at Mercury Theatre, as its new Operations Director. She will be bringing a wealth of experience in arts investment and development to the UK charity. Her appointment marks an important new chapter for Stage One as it continues to evolve its core development programmes that offer industry-focused training and investment, including "Bridge the Gap," a one-year training programme for aspiring producers from under-represented backgrounds.

Roberts joined Colchester's Mercury Theatre in 2017 as the Head of Development. Working alongside Chief Executive Steve Mannix, she was responsible for the delivery of the Mercury Rising Project, a £12 million fundraising campaign that sought to transform and modernise the theatre’s spaces and capacity as a producing venue, safeguarding the future of performing arts in Colchester and the surrounding area.

In 2021 Roberts became part of the senior management team at Mercury Theatre as Director of Development & Communications, overseeing the theatre’s fundraising, marketing, comms and box office functions. In addition to her responsibilities with capital funding, Roberts’ work was instrumental in securing the future of Mercury Creatives through a three-year Arts Council England Grant worth over £350,000. With previous alumni of the theatre’s talent development programmes including playwrights Waleed Akhtar, Martha Loader and Ava Pickett, Mercury Creatives cemented the theatre’s commitment to emerging talent in the East through business mentoring, professional development schemes, commissions and showcasing opportunities.

Prior to joining Mercury Theatre, Roberts established herself as an expert in fundraising and development across a range of specialisms within the charity sector, including youth, employment and environmental. She previously held positions at The King’s Trust, ShelterBox, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospitals and more. In 2023, Roberts became a participant in the Clore Leadership’s Emerging Leaders cohort, a week-long residential programme with the aim of equipping early-career cultural leaders within the arts with the essential skills and tools needed to succeed.

With Abbi’s appointment, Stage One looks ahead to a bright future defined by support, development and investment for theatre producers across the UK, fostering a diverse and creativity-led industry.

The newly appointed Operations Director, Abbi Roberts, comments, I am delighted to be joining Stage One as the organisation continues to grow and support the incredible producers entering and powering our industry. Seeing the successes of those supported through the Mercury’s talent development programmes was an absolute highlight of my time there, so it was a no brainer to take on this role at Stage One and join an organisation equally as committed to championing talent and strengthening our industry.

Joseph Smith, Chief Executive of Stage One comments, Abbi’s background in senior roles within regional producing venues, her experience of strategy and campaign management together with her depth of knowledge on funding structures within the arts, will bring a fresh perspective to Stage One as we enter our 50th year. Abbi's talent and ambition for Stage One very much aligns with our direction of travel as we expand our work as a national organisation working to support and develop a diverse range of producing talent across the industry.