AWKWARD CONVERSATIONS WITH ANIMALS I'VE F*CKED Will Embark on National Tour

After sold out shows at Edinburgh Fringe 2018 and a five star run with praise from Edgar Wright at the King's Head Theatre in London this Spring - Fringe hit 'Awkward Conversations With Animals I've F*cked' is now heading on a UK tour!

Awkward Productions present this critically-acclaimed, darkly comic production about love, acceptance and boundaries.

One-night stands are awkward. One-night stands with animals are more awkward. And when you're as desperate to please as Bobby, things get awkward as fuck. He's just a guy with too much love to give, and a burning desire to give it to consensual adult mammals.

A one-man tragi-comedy, Rob Hayes' play is a hilarious and disturbing psychological examination of loneliness. The production tackles mental health, focusing on how toxic masculinity can undermine loving and healthy social connections, while also illustrating the absurdity of society's treatment of animals.

Reuniting the creative team from the previous runs - Linus Karp returns to his celebrated role of Bobby, directed by Katharine Armitage.

OXFORD Taylor Burton Studio 24-25 September

BRISTOL Alma Tavern and Theatre 30 September - 1 October

BIRMINGHAM Old Joint Stock 4-5 October

NEWCASTLE Alphabetti 8-12 October

MANCHESTER King's Arms 15-16 October

BRIGHTON The MArlborough 25 October

LONDON Bread and Roses 3-4 November

Tickets and more info: https://linktr.ee/awkwardprods





