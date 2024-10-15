ALL BLOOD RUNS RED Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eugene Bullard’s extraordinary life story – All Blood Runs Red - traces many of the Twentieth Century’s most important moments and is brought to the stage this spring by imitating the dog, the creators of critically acclaimed and UK Theatre Award winning productions.

Named after the inscription on Bullard’s World War One fighter plane, All Blood Runs Red weaves together his experiences and story with that of actor Morgan Bailey who has co-written the production with imitating the dog’s co-director and artistic director, Andrew Quick.

“We’ve been fascinated by Eugene Bullard for some years now,” said Andrew.

“In some ways, he’s a bit like an action hero – war hero, spy, jazz drummer, boxer but there’s so much more to his life. We mix modern day themes and experiences to create dynamic links between the past and the present to ensure that his story and his pursuit for acceptance and justice remain alive.”

The production, which will feature imitating the dog’s inspirational stagecraft, digital wizardry and songs, begins with what seems like a straightforward tale of survival, resistance and the fight for acceptance but as the story unfolds, the audience will learn of an actor’s experience of being an outsider as he tells of playing a black GI in a recently made French movie.

Decades before, Bullard had made France his home, seeking acceptance there after fleeing segregation in America.

A descendant of slaves, he became one of the first African American fighter pilots, serving with the French Flying Corps. He also served in World War Two where he was wounded and then spied against Hitler’s regime.

These wartime experiences might be enough for one lifetime but Bullard also was a circus entertainer, boxer, nightclub owner, jazz drummer and civil rights activist who knew Hemingway and Picasso.

However, he ended his days as a lift operator in New York’s Rockefeller Centre and died in 1961.

“The process of adapting Eugene Bullard’s story and mine for stage, has been one of connecting our experiences shared in our home countries in relation to our experiences in Paris and France overall,” said Morgan.

“On learning about him and his accolades, it became apparent to me that this was nothing out of the usual narrative, in which these figures throughout history aren't granted the same stage as their peers, due to whatever prejudice.”

All Blood Runs Red, age recommendation 12+, premieres at Leeds Playhouse on February 14-15 before touring to the Key Theatre, Peterborough (February 25-26); The Lowry, Salford (March 4); The Dukes, Lancaster (March 7-8); Cast, Doncaster (March 11-12) and Warwick Arts Centre ( March 13-14).

All venues will also host the Mix Tape spoken word and hip hop engagement project with young people run by hip hop artist Andy Brooks aka Testament. Their creative responses to All Blood Runs Red will be recorded to be viewed online.

Comments