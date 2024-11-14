ABBY WAMBAUGH: THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS Comes to London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the stand out hits of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024, Abby Wambaugh’s multi award-winning, silly, goofy and heartfelt show will transfer to London’s Soho Theatre in January 2025.

Abby awoke in hospital after a late miscarriage and, high on anaesthesia, decided to become a comedian. The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows sees Abby Wambaugh playfully exploring her talent for a wide range of comedy styles in this one-person variety show, presenting the best ideas for her debut hour including potential hits like ‘Old Man Learns Parkour’ and a very long impression of the number nine.

Abby’s sharp, inventive and engaging performance blends personal storytelling, classic stand-up, absurd impressions and joyful audience interaction to tackle the nuances of gender identity, parenting and loss. Her warmth and vulnerability create genuine connection with the audience as she hilariously demonstrates the value in starting something, whether you finish or…

Abby Wambaugh is a non-binary American comedian, writer and improviser who lives in Copenhagen and regularly performs in the UK. Having made the Funny Women finals in 2021, Abby was shortlisted for the 2022 BBC New Comedy Awards and selected for the Pleasance Comedy Reserve in 2023. Abby has a BA in Humour and Social Change and was an Autumn 2021 Resident of St. Nells Humor Writing Residency (run by New Yorker cartoonist and comedian Emily Flake).

Abby created and co-hosts the popular podcast, Help Hole alongside Sofie Hagen and co-hosts one of the top podcasts about life in Denmark, Coping in Copenhagen . Abby has also appeared on BBC’s The Art’s Hour International Comedy Show, BBC’s Comedians Vs. The News, Only Fans LMAOF comedy show, One Bad Mother and Drunk Women Solving Crime.

