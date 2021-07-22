A New Performance Art Academy Is Coming To Cardiff

If the past 15 months have taught us anything is that social interaction is an important life skill for all ages. The chance to learn new skills, engage with peers and experience new activities is an opportunity all children should have, irrelevant of their location.

East Cardiff School of Performance is a new performance art academy based in East Cardiff. Founded by, Steph Rees and Steph Willicombe, the school's directors, have a combined 25 years of experience in the fields of Performing Arts Training, Teaching, and Industry.

East Cardiff School of Performance Art opens for classes in September 2021, running every day (excluding Wednesday) and on Saturday mornings for 4 - 19-year-olds.

Steph Rees, Director for East Cardiff School of Performance Art, said: "I grew up in St Mellons and Steph W grew up in Llanrumney. Even in the 90s, there wasn't any affordable Performance Arts schools. And nothing in East Cardiff. We had to travel really far and be reliant on our parents to get us there, even as older teens. We love our hometowns and the surrounding areas. We want more options for the children and youth of East Cardiff than was available to us."

East Cardiff School of Performance Art know how to bring out the best in their young performers. Both Steph's love seeing their students gain confidence, improve their technique, meet new friends, and most importantly, have fun!

Steph Willicombe, Director for East Cardiff School of Performance Art, said: "We have both faced the challenges of having a passion for performance but few affordable options to study and hone our skills outside of high school when we were younger. That is something we want to change."

East Cardiff School of Performance Art are taking interest for all age groups and have class on Monday afterschool at the Beacon Centre for 7-11 year old taking applications now. Contact East Cardiff School of Performance Art today as places are filling up fast!