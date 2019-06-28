A Fringe Preview of JEKYLL VS HYDE Comes to Bishopsgate Institute

Jun. 28, 2019  

A Fringe Preview of JEKYLL VS HYDE Comes to Bishopsgate Institute

Bishopsgate Institute holds a Fringe Preview of Jekyll vs Hyde, Friday 5 July 2019.

Witness the struggle between good and evil, order and chaos, taste and... bad taste. Two performers (repressed stiff Laurence and fun-loving anarchist Lindsay) battle to perform wildly clashing versions of Stevenson's classic. Will their working partnership (and marriage) emerge unscathed?

A comedic, musical romp from the dynamic duo that brought you The Time Machine, Cinemusical, Cinemusical High, and Madame Magenta: Libros Mystica.

Starring Malcolm Hardee Award winner Laurence Owen and 50-metre swimming certificate holder Lindsay Sharman.

www.LolsProductions.co.uk



