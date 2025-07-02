8Fest Social Media Music Festival Set For Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WeAre8, the social media bringing social and economic freedom to artists worldwide, today unveils 8fest - a global, three-day virtual festival running next week from 11-13 July 2025, curated by industry tastemakers and built to elevate emerging artists on a world stage.

In partnership with Gotobeat and Nordoff & Robbins, WeAre8 invites music lovers, artists, and change-makers to step into a bold new frontier of social music experiences in a way that transforms the social feed.

Daily lineups will be handpicked by influential industry insiders including:

Robin Murray, Editor of Clash Magazine

Gus Unger-Hamilton, Keyboardist/Vocalist for alt-J

TK, Co-founder & Director at record label Finesse Foreva

Together, they will curate a line-up that highlights tomorrow's stars directly into users' 8 feed - with exclusive music drops, live performance content, and unfiltered energy that cuts through the noise.

What makes 8fest different?

No stages. No ticket barriers. Just pure music discovery, in a connected social feed.

Inspiring discovery - Through the elimination of controlling algorithms - people can be discovered with links back to Spotify and their songs from every post.

A platform that gives back: Artists are seen, heard, and supported. Users are economically valued for their time when they choose to watch adverts. Charity partners, such as Nordoff & Robbins, also benefit.

Artists can upload their music directly to WeAre8 for a chance to be featured during the festival.Fans can tune in, follow the curators, and discover what's next — without the controlling algorithms of traditional social platforms.

With major support from Clash Magazine, FAC, The Independent, and more, 8fest is redefining the music festival for the digital age. WeAre8 is not just changing how music is shared. WeAre8 is changing how musicians are discovered.

Commenting on 8Fest, CEO and founder of WeAre8 Zoe Kalar says: “WeAre8 is not just another social media platform - it's a revolution that puts the social and economic power with the artists and the fans. A place built for creative freedom, economic liberation, and human-first values. With 8Fest, music becomes more than sound - it becomes what it has always been - a catalyst for deep human connection.”

Davide Mura of Gotobeat adds: “8Fest is the first-of-its-kind music festival hosted on a social media platform to promote some of the amazing emerging talent across the UK. For many up-and-coming artists, opportunities to perform on a big stage and reach wider audiences are few and far between, so we're excited to give these artists the visibility they deserve and to give their fans a brilliant festival experience for free.”

