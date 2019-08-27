80 YEARS YOUNG: A Celebration Of Alan Ayckbourn's 80th Birthday Comes to The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

The Stephen Joseph Theatre this year celebrates the 80th birthday of its Director Emeritus, the world-renowned playwright Alan Ayckbourn.

Alan will host a gala evening, 80 Years Young, on Sunday 29 September from 6pm, featuring extracts from a selection of his plays for families and children, read by actors from the SJT's summer company.

They are, from the theatre's current production of Alan's play Season's Greetings, Matt Addis, Eileen Battye, Rachel Caffrey, Bill Champion, Andy Cryer, Michael Lyle, Frances Marshall, Mercy Ojelade, Leigh Symonds, and from his next show at the SJT, Birthdays Past, Birthdays Present, Jamie Baughan, Jemma Churchill, Russell Dixon and Naomi Petersen.

The 80 Years Young company is completed by SJT youth theatre actors Ruby Hilton and Hugh Stanway, and by Denis King at the piano.

The evening will feature extracts from favourites ranging from Mr A's Amazing Maze Plays (1988) to Miss Yesterday (2004), plus a few lesser-known earlier ones such as Dad's Tale (1960) and Christmas v Mastermind (1962).

All the proceeds from the event will be invested in the next generation of talented writers and directors, securing the future of the unique SJT ethos.

Alan says of his plays for families and young people: "Many of them I consider amongst my best, most innovative work and today they still remain amongst my favourites."

Tickets cost £15, £35 or £75 (the latter to include programme, a glass of prosecco and post-show reception).

To book, please call the box office on 01723 370541 or visit the website: www.sjt.uk.com.





