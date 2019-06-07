22 Of The UK's Top Comedians Join Live At The RSC: Comedy Festival

Acts are now announced for a brand-new Comedy Festival from the Royal Shakespeare Company, in association with Underbelly, including award-winning doctor-turned comedian Adam Kay, Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Bridget Christie, 'one-man opposition party' satirical impressionist Rory Bremner, surrealist master of the one-liner Milton Jones, internationally-acclaimed live act Phil Wang and 'cusp of stardom' up-and-comer Suzi Ruffell.

The RSC, in association with Underbelly, brings together some of the biggest names in UK stand-up comedy this Autumn as part of a fortnight of live performance on the Royal Shakespeare Theatre stage.

Award-winning comedian Adam Kay shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in this "electrifying" evening of stand-up and music, while Rory Bremner, Suzi Ruffell and Milton Jones join mixed bill shows across the fortnight.

The festival includes solo shows and mixed bill shows with performances from Carl Donnelly (Mock the Week, Russell Howard's Good News), Ed Gamble (Off Menu, Mock the Week), Fin Taylor (Roast Battle, 8 out of 10 Cats), Sarah Keyworth (Dark Horse, The Now Show), Bridget Christie (What Now? Because You Demanded It), Rhys Nicholson (Live at the BBC), Felicity Ward (The Guilty Feminist, Live at the Apollo), Milton Jones (Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo), Hal Cruttenden (Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You), Ivo Graham (Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo), Phil Wang (Taskmaster, Would I Lie to You?), Zoe Lyons (Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week), Darren Harriott (Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala, Russell Howard's Stand Up Central), Desiree Burch (Have I Got News For You, Frankie Boyle's New World Order) and Rhys James (Mock the Week, Russell Howard's Stand Up Central).

Geraldine Collinge, Director of Events and Exhibitions at the RSC, said: "After the success of Comedy Hullabaloo in 2013 - 2015 and our ongoing programme of comedy and music Live at the RSC, it's fantastic to be bringing a new comedy festival back to our stage with Underbelly. Welcoming some of the UK's top comedians to our Stratford home is very exciting and we are delighted to be able to offer such a great line-up."

Ed Bartlam, co-director at Underbelly said: "We are thrilled to be returning to Stratford-upon-Avon with another fantastic line-up of the UK's best comedy talent. It's a privilege to be given access to the RST. We've looking forward to a fortnight of fun!"

The programme, which runs from Thurs 12 to Sat 21 September, forms part of Live at the RSC, which offers audiences the best in new music and comedy.

Underbelly last visited the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in 2015 with Comedy Hullabaloo, a five-day festival which saw over 5,000 visitors watch 25 of the UK's best comedians in iconic and intimate settings across Stratford-upon-Avon.

Further acts to be confirmed. Ticket sales to go live on Monday 10 June.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE AT THE RSC

Thu 12 Sept 7.15pm

Live comedy at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre with Bridget Christie, Carl Donnelly, Ed Gamble, Fin Taylor and Sarah Keyworth.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AT THE RSC

Sat 14 Sept 8pm

Live comedy from Milton Jones, Rhys Nicholson, Suzi Ruffell, and two more acts to be announced.

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE AT THE RSC

Thu 19 Sept 7.15pm

Live comedy from Hal Cruttenden, Ivo Graham, Phil Wang, Zoe Lyons and one more act to be announced.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE AT THE RSC

Fri 20 Sept 7.15pm

Live comedy from Rory Bremner, Darren Harriott, Desiree Burch, Felicity Ward and Rhys James.

ADAM KAY: THIS IS GOING TO HURT

Sat 21 Sept 8pm

Award-winning comedian Adam Kay shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in this "electrifying" (Guardian) evening of stand-up and music.

The accompanying book, This is Going to Hurt is a Sunday Times bestseller, and is being turned into a BBC series. Copies will be available to buy and for signature after the performance.





