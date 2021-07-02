2022 Dates Announced For Derren Brown's SHOWMAN
The tour kicks off March 8 - 12 in Glasgow.
From March 8 to October 29, 2022, Derren Brown, the ever-popular multi-award winning master of mind control and illusion, will be taking SHOWMAN back on the road for a massive 8-month tour across the UK, his biggest in 20 years.
Derren commented: "2022 will be the biggest tour I've done in 20 years. It's exciting and daunting and I'm considering a bigger suitcase. Maybe even a four-wheeler. It's madness and I can't wait."
Tickets are now on sale at www.derrenbrown.co.uk, where tickets can also be purchased for SHOWMAN'S ten date tour in 2021,
Tour Dates:
March 8 - 12 King's Theatre, GLASGOW
March 15 - 19 Wycombe Swan, HIGH WYCOMBE
March 22 - 26 Theatre Royal, NORWICH
March 29 - April 2 New Theatre, CARDIFF
April 12 - 16 The Gaiety Theatre, DUBLIN
April 19 - 23 Grand Opera House, BELFAST
April 26 - 30 Millennium Forum Theatre, DERRY/LONDONDERRY
May 3 - 7 Edinburgh Playhouse, EDINBURGH
May 10 - 14 His Majesty's Theatre, ABERDEEN
May 24 - 28 Hippodrome, BRISTOL
May 31 - June 5 Empire, LIVERPOOL
June 7 - 11 New Victoria Theatre, WOKING
June 14 - 18 Theatre Royal, NOTTINGHAM
June 21 - 25 Grand Theatre, WOLVERHAMPTON
July 5 - 16 The Lowry, SALFORD QUAYS
July 19 - 23 Milton Keynes Theatre, MILTON KEYNES
July 26 - 30 MayFlower Theatre, SOYTHAMPTON
August 8 - 14 Orchard Theatre, DARTFOLD
August 16 - 20 Pavilion Theatre, BOURNEMOUTH
August 23 - 27 Grand Theatre, LEEDS
August 30 - Sept 3 Cliffs Pavilion, SOUTHEND
September 13 - 17 Theatre Royal, NEWCASTLE
September 27 - Oct 1 Regent Theatre, IPSWICH
October 4 - 8 New Theatre, OXFORD
October 11 - 15 Lyceum Theatre, SHEFFIELD
October 18 - 22 The Globe Theatre, STOCKTON
October 25 - 29 Royal & Derngate, NORTHAMPTON
Not suitable for under 12s
To book tickets go to: www.derrenbrown.co.uk or check directly with the venue websites. Times vary.
All existing tickets purchased for SHOWMAN remain valid.
Derren's live shows have won him two prestigious Olivier Awards - for Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012) and he has received more Olivier nominations and wins than any other one-man show in theatre history. He has played to sold-out houses across the country every year since 2003 to over 1.6M people. Previous shows, Infamous, (2013, 2014), Miracle (2015, 2016) and Underground (2017, 2018) have also enjoyed critically acclaimed seasons in London's West End. In 2017 he made an award-winning US stage debut at the Atlantic Theater in New York with Derren Brown: Secret, which subsequently enjoyed a sell-out run at Broadway's Cort Theatre.