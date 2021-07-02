2022 Dates Announced For Derren Brown's SHOWMAN

From March 8 to October 29, 2022, Derren Brown, the ever-popular multi-award winning master of mind control and illusion, will be taking SHOWMAN back on the road for a massive 8-month tour across the UK, his biggest in 20 years.

Derren commented: "2022 will be the biggest tour I've done in 20 years. It's exciting and daunting and I'm considering a bigger suitcase. Maybe even a four-wheeler. It's madness and I can't wait."

Tickets are now on sale at www.derrenbrown.co.uk, where tickets can also be purchased for SHOWMAN'S ten date tour in 2021,

Tour Dates:

March 8 - 12 King's Theatre, GLASGOW

March 15 - 19 Wycombe Swan, HIGH WYCOMBE

March 22 - 26 Theatre Royal, NORWICH

March 29 - April 2 New Theatre, CARDIFF

April 12 - 16 The Gaiety Theatre, DUBLIN

April 19 - 23 Grand Opera House, BELFAST

April 26 - 30 Millennium Forum Theatre, DERRY/LONDONDERRY

May 3 - 7 Edinburgh Playhouse, EDINBURGH

May 10 - 14 His Majesty's Theatre, ABERDEEN

May 24 - 28 Hippodrome, BRISTOL

May 31 - June 5 Empire, LIVERPOOL

June 7 - 11 New Victoria Theatre, WOKING

June 14 - 18 Theatre Royal, NOTTINGHAM

June 21 - 25 Grand Theatre, WOLVERHAMPTON

July 5 - 16 The Lowry, SALFORD QUAYS

July 19 - 23 Milton Keynes Theatre, MILTON KEYNES

July 26 - 30 MayFlower Theatre, SOYTHAMPTON

August 8 - 14 Orchard Theatre, DARTFOLD

August 16 - 20 Pavilion Theatre, BOURNEMOUTH

August 23 - 27 Grand Theatre, LEEDS

August 30 - Sept 3 Cliffs Pavilion, SOUTHEND

September 13 - 17 Theatre Royal, NEWCASTLE

September 27 - Oct 1 Regent Theatre, IPSWICH

October 4 - 8 New Theatre, OXFORD

October 11 - 15 Lyceum Theatre, SHEFFIELD

October 18 - 22 The Globe Theatre, STOCKTON

October 25 - 29 Royal & Derngate, NORTHAMPTON

Not suitable for under 12s

To book tickets go to: www.derrenbrown.co.uk or check directly with the venue websites. Times vary.

All existing tickets purchased for SHOWMAN remain valid.

Derren's live shows have won him two prestigious Olivier Awards - for Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012) and he has received more Olivier nominations and wins than any other one-man show in theatre history. He has played to sold-out houses across the country every year since 2003 to over 1.6M people. Previous shows, Infamous, (2013, 2014), Miracle (2015, 2016) and Underground (2017, 2018) have also enjoyed critically acclaimed seasons in London's West End. In 2017 he made an award-winning US stage debut at the Atlantic Theater in New York with Derren Brown: Secret, which subsequently enjoyed a sell-out run at Broadway's Cort Theatre.