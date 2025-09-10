@ The Studio Leigh Reveals Cast of BUGSY MALONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



'@ The Studio Leigh' has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Bugsy Malone, the family-favourite musical comedy set in the glamorous and chaotic world of 1920s gangsters, splurge guns, and speakeasies.

Packed with catchy songs, witty dialogue, and a charming all-youth cast, Bugsy Malone is a timeless celebration of fun, friendship, and finding your place in the world.

Directed by Fraser Stainton, with musical direction by Jamie Bell and choreography by Zoe Moore, the production promises to bring the razzle-dazzle of Fat Sam's Grand Slam to life with energy, humour, and heart.

Bugsy Malone [Blake Williams], Blousey Brown [Nelly Weller], Fat Sam [Sam Lockhart] and Tallulah [Darcy Rust] are joined by an incredible cast, Charlotte Warren, Kelsi-May Woodcock, Dahlia Pope, Gabriella Spiridonovaite, Izzy Sampson, Srijan Kalkur, Lilah Crossfield, Charlotte Gowings, Emily Beasley, Francesca Mead, Bethany Cripps, Nikita Prusty, Bettie-Jo Watts, Rosie Crumpton, Sophie Hayhow, Nancy Inmonger, Finley Isaac Hickling, Nancy Lawrence-Smith, Grace Coley, Francesca Warren, Cayden Ovenden & Srishti Kalkur.

Director, Fraser Stainton, shared: "Bugsy Malone is a unique show where young performers get to step into the shoes of iconic characters in a world that's both playful and stylish. Our cast has already shown incredible dedication and charisma, and we can't wait for audiences to experience their talent."

Audiences can expect toe-tapping numbers including "My Name Is Tallulah," "Fat Sam's Grand Slam," and "Bad Guys", alongside slapstick comedy and spectacular 1920s flair.