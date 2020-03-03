St Helens Theatre Royal Announces March Lineup

Spring at St Helens Theatre Royal has announced a month of entertainment for audiences of all ages.

Getting things off with a bang (quite literally) on Friday 6 March is the return of LiveWire - The AC/DC Show. The hugely successful, six-man tribute to rock music's greatest band comes complete with cannons and a wall of Marshalls' for a two-hour spectacle of high voltage Rock 'n' Roll critically acclaimed for its closeness in look and sound to the real thing.

Audiences will be dancing in the aisles on Saturday 7 March with Northern Live - Do I Love You? Keeping the faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North before sweeping the nation, this 11-piece band with four lead vocalists perform over 30 original hits by artists such as Dobie Gray, R Dean Taylor, Frank Wilson, Gloria Jones and many more.

Irish country sensation Derek Ryan returns to St Helens with his band on Friday 13 March as part of his biggest concert tour yet. The winner of the Sunday World Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year awards performs many of his classic hits from Hold On To Your Hat, Down On Your Uppers and God's Plan.

Roy Hemmings' Hits of Motown is back on Saturday 14 March. The former member of the Drifters is here with an electrifying new show, featuring over two hours of classic hits by Motown's most iconic artists, including The Four Tops, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Martha and The Vandellas, Marvin Gaye, Lionel Ritchie and (of course) The Drifters.

From Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 March, St Helens Theatre Royal welcomes the UK premiere tour of Helen Forrester's By The Waters of Liverpool. This period drama of wartime Liverpool, fully authorised by the Helen Forrester estate, features a star studded cast including Sian Reeves (Coronation Street), Mark Moraghan (Holby City), Parry Glasspool (Hollyoaks), Lucy Dixon (Waterloo Road) and Eric Potts (Coronation Street), with Lynn Francis, Danny O'Brien, Roy Carruthers and Chloe McDonald. The play tells the story of young Helen, who fights a bitter battle with her parents for the right to educate herself and go out to work. With Britain on the bring of war, Helen has never been kissed by a man. But then she meets a tall, strong seaman and falls in love.

On Monday 23 March, Strictly Come Dancing stars Ian Waite and Vincent Simone make a welcome return with their brand new show Act Two. The fabulous duo promise another wonderful evening of old-fashioned variety - dance, comedy and song, featuring beautiful costumes, gorgeous lighting and world class routines, including an incredible Argentine Tango routine by the master!

On Friday 27 March, Faith - The George Michael Legacy celebrates one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time. This brand new show takes an energetic, vibrant musical journey through 35 years of hits from George's glittering career, performing all the hits from Freedom! '90 to Club Tropicana, Outside to Careless Whisper, the beautiful I Knew You Were Waiting and the show stopping Somebody To Love, all brought to life by a fantastic cast and sensational live band.

There's an action-packed end to the month on Saturday 28 March, when the Stars of American Wrestling get ready to rumble with a worldwide championship spectacular featuring a Tag Team Challenge, plus the chance for audience members to meet the stars of the show at a free meet and greet!

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: "We're starting Spring with an excellent mix of music, dance, drama and fun at St Helens Theatre Royal this March. Highlights include musical tributes to some of the greatest artistes of our age, one of Ireland's best country music singers, a spectacular show by the boys from Strictly Come Dancing and a star-studded UK premiere tour of Helen Forrester's best-selling novel By The Waters of Liverpool."

LISTING INFORMATION

Livewire AC/DC Show

Date: Friday 6 March 2020

Time: 8pm

Tickets: £20.50/17

Northern Live - Do I Love You

Date: Saturday 7 March 2020

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: £23.50

Derek Ryan Live In Concert

Date: Friday 13 March 2020

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: £26

Roy G Hemmings Hits Of Motown

Date: Saturday 14 March 2020

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £24

By The Waters Of Liverpool

Date: Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 March 2020

Time: 7.30pm / 2.30pm matinee Wed & Sat

Tickets: From £16

Ian Waite & Vincent Simone - ACT TWO

Date: Monday 23 March 2020

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: From £34

Faith - The George Michael Legacy

Date: Friday 27 March 2020

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £28

American Wrestling

Date: Saturday 28 March 2020

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: Adult £14, Child £12, Family (2ad, 2ch) £44

All ticket prices are inclusive of a £1 per seat transaction fee. On-line bookings are subject to an additional 50p per seat on-line processing fee.

Book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office, Corporation Street, St. Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ (Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm). Alternatively, call 01744 756 000 or log on to: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.





