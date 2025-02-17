& JULIET Comes to Milton Keynes in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



& Juliet will be coming to Milton Keynes Theatre for two weeks from Mon 31 Mar – Sat 12 Apr as part of its UK & Ireland Tour. Created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo?

The cast of this show is led by Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans as Lance and The Wanted member and Strictly Come Dancing winner Jay McGuiness as Shakespeare. Joining them will be Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet, Lara Denning as Anne, Sandra Marvin as Angelique, Jack Danson as Romeo, Kyle Cox as Francois and Jordan Broatch as May.

Also in the cast are Harriet Caplan-Dean as Eleanor, Alexander Kranz as Lennox, Andilé Mabhena as Augustine / Dance Team, Liam Morris as Richard, Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid as Lucy/Alternate Juliet, Michael Nelson as Henry, Toni Paise as Violet, Katie Ramshaw as Nell / Lady C Rosie Singha as Judith, Aaron Shales as Gregory / Dance Team, Nia Stephen as Imogen and Samuel Wilson-Freeman as Fletcher / Resident Director and Dance Captain.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Britney Spears' “…Baby One More Time,” Katy Perry's “Roar” and chart toppers “Since U Been Gone,” “It's My Life,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Can't Stop the Feeling!” — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century, and his collaborators. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

& JULIET is a global success and has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End from 2019-2023, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, before heading to Broadway, where it broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. It can now also be seen around the globe with the North American Tour that started in September 2024 and the German premiere in October 2024.

The full creative team for the UK and Ireland tour of & JULIET includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and Nina Van Houten(Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Arrangements and Orchestrations). Casting is by Stuart Burt.

Comments