Istanbul State Opera Reschedules SEHIR-ORMAN For April

Istanbul State Opera and Ballet has announced that the Sehir-Orman performance, which was planned to take place on Saturday, March 19 at 17.00 at Atatürk Cultural Center Theater Stage, has been postponed to April 16, 2022 at 17.00 due to adverse weather conditions.

Tickets purchased for the Saturday, March 19 date will remain valid for Tuesday, April 16.

For members of the audience who want to refund their tickets: If you bought your

tickets online, you can request a refund by sending an e-mail to info@biletinial.com stating the PNR Number. Those who bought their tickets at the box office must deliver their tickets to the Süreyya Opera Sahnesi Box Office at the time of return .

Learn more and stay up to date at https://www.operabale.gov.tr/en-us/Pages/HomePage.aspx.