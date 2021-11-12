Finally Done will be performed at Adana - Adana Sabanci Cultural Center this weekend. Performances will run November 12-13, 2021.

By Peter Turrini

Translated by Sibel Arslan Yeşilay

Directed By Tolga Çiftçi

The identity crisis of a person who has achieved everything in life, the feeling of inadequacy, the effects of the corruption created by the society on the individual and his efforts to achieve success... Life gave him everything, but it was not enough for him.

Decor Design/ Costume Design Fatma Sarıkurt

Light Design Kadir Karagöl

Assistant Director Şirin Ergüven Hamşioğlu

Music Arrangement Berkay Yiğitaslan

Assistant Director Nazlı Köymen

Stage Manager Mehmet Aytek

Dekor /Accessories Hakan Şahin

Conduit Çağlar Tekman

Işık Control İbrahim Birbiçer

Wig Mustafa Deer

Tailor Yusuf Öcalan

Learn more at https://biletinial.com/tiyatro/nihayet-bitti.