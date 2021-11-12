Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FINALLY DONE Will Be Performed at Adana - Adana Sabanci Cultural Center This Weekend

Performances will run November 12-13, 2021.

Nov. 12, 2021  
Finally Done will be performed at Adana - Adana Sabanci Cultural Center this weekend. Performances will run November 12-13, 2021.

By Peter Turrini
Translated by Sibel Arslan Yeşilay
Directed By Tolga Çiftçi

The identity crisis of a person who has achieved everything in life, the feeling of inadequacy, the effects of the corruption created by the society on the individual and his efforts to achieve success... Life gave him everything, but it was not enough for him.

Decor Design/ Costume Design Fatma Sarıkurt
Light Design Kadir Karagöl
Assistant Director Şirin Ergüven Hamşioğlu
Music Arrangement Berkay Yiğitaslan
Assistant Director Nazlı Köymen

Stage Manager Mehmet Aytek
Dekor /Accessories Hakan Şahin
Conduit Çağlar Tekman
Işık Control İbrahim Birbiçer
Wig Mustafa Deer
Tailor Yusuf Öcalan

Learn more at https://biletinial.com/tiyatro/nihayet-bitti.


