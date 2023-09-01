Tulsa Symphony Presents Prelude Concert Set For Next Weekend

The performance will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:00PM.

Tulsa Symphony Presents Prelude in a special concert set for next week. The performance will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:00PM.

TSO’s 23-24 Season kicks off with the most recognizable four notes in classical music – Beethoven’s 5th Symphony! The soloist for the evening is sought-after cellist, Sterling Elliot. Acclaimed for his stellar stage presence and joyous musicianship, Sterling Elliot is a 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient and the winner of the Senior Division of the 2019 National Sphinx Competition. 

Performers:

Marcelo Lehninger, guest conductor

Sterling Elliott, cello

Program:

Berlioz – Overture to Le corsaire, op. 21

Elgar – Cello Concerto in E minor, op. 85

Beethoven – Symphony No. 5 in C minor, op. 67




