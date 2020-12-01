Theatre Tulsa Postpones Episode #2 of “Tell Me A Story”

Theatre Tulsa and ahha Tulsa have announced that they will postpone its December episode of the collaborative live theatre experience, "Tell Me A Story."

The production, a three-part series of true-life personal stories adapted into theatre performances, is currently being produced over three months at ahha Tulsa in a staging that is fully designed for public health and safety.

"Because of the rising COVID cases currently happening in Oklahoma during the holiday season, we have decided to postpone the December episode out of caution for our performers, staff and audiences," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.

Over the past few months, Theatre Tulsa has been collecting true-life stories from local Tulsans and assigning writers to develop them into theatre pieces. Directors were assigned each script in order to recruit actors and develop the stories into live performances. Each show will feature variety and several surprises in its intimate style of storytelling.

Kopp added, "We now plan to produce our second episode in February 2021, and will continue to monitor the situation as it develops."

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org , call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org

Shows View More Tulsa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You