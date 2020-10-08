Theatre Tulsa Announces Socially-Distanced Performances

Theatre Tulsa will present a new and unique theatre experience with the world premiere of “Tell Me A Story” in November.

The production, a three-part series of true-life personal stories adapted into theatre performances, will be held at ahha Tulsa in a staging that is fully designed for public health and safety.



Each of the six performances will take place in a static location throughout the ahha Hardesty Center, while audiences will rotate to the different locations in socially-distanced groups of 10. Tickets for each show will be limited to 60.



"This is our response to live theatre being shut down for so long this year. We redesigned the entire experience of attending a show so that we could continue producing theatre that builds up and strengthens our community," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.



Over the past few months, Theatre Tulsa has been collecting true-life stories from local Tulsans and assigning writers to develop them into theatre pieces. Directors were assigned each script in order to recruit actors and develop the stories into live performances. Each show will feature variety and several surprises in its intimate style of storytelling.



The first of the "Tell Me A Story" series will be held the first two weekends of November, followed by parts two and three in December and January. All performances will be at the ahha Hardesty Center, 101 E Archer St. in downtown Tulsa. Tickets are currently available through the ahha Tulsa website at ahhatulsa.org/tell-me-a-story



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org

