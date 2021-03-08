Theatre Tulsa Announces Live Online Improv Comedy Show

Theatre Tulsa is scheduled to present an original, new live entertainment experience that audiences can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes with the convenience and ease of Zoom.

Improv legends and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" veterans Colin Mochrie Brad Sherwood deliver their indelible humor in an alla??new, live improv show entitled "Stream of Consciousness."

This truly interactive hour is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Colin and Brad to rely only on their wits and intuition. Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo captivates with their whip smart senses and offa??thea??cuff comedic brilliance.

"Theatre Tulsa has been offering a series of streaming entertainment throughout the past year after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. "However, this might be one of the biggest acts we've been able to offer to our audiences. Fans of improv comedy instantly know that Colin and Brad make up one of the most well-known and hilarious improv acts in the world."

Streaming directly to ata??home audiences, Theatre Tulsa presents Stream of Consciousness for a limited two-week engagement, March 20 and 27.

Passes to access this live event are $35 (plus applicable service fees) per device, and are on sale now at theatretulsa.org/colinbrad

Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with friends. Capacity is limited.

"Stream of Consciousness" is being brought to Tulsa audiences through a partnership between Theatre Tulsa and Mills Entertainment.