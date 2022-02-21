Theatre Tulsa Announces 'Adventure Series' For Upcoming Season

Theatre Tulsa has recently opened submissions for its new "Adventure Series" productions for TT's upcoming 100th season.

"If you have a dream show, a passion project, or a mind-blowing theatre concept, Theatre Tulsa wants to hear from you!" said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.



With the Adventure Series, Theatre Tulsa is committing to co-producing two non-traditional theatre projects each season, which are submitted by members of the local Tulsa community.

The submissions can be an original work, a new twist on a familiar title, or a "dream show" that no other local company has produced before.

If selected, Theatre Tulsa will work with the submitted project as a co-producer. The company will help the submitter develop their concept, build their team, and provide other resources to create a finished production.

The first production in the Adventure Series will be "Twisted Shakes," a new play by Diana Williams Pohl that will be created in collaboration with Blackjack Rewrite Project in September 2022.

Theatre Tulsa is currently taking submissions for its second production, which will be selected in July and scheduled to go live in February 2023. Exact dates and location will be determined based on the final show selection.

Proposals can be submitted at theatretulsa.org/adventure