SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Theatre Tulsa This Spring

Singin' In The Rain will be performed by Theatre Tulsa this Spring! Performances will run April 29 - May 15, 2022.

What a glorious feeling! You've never seen a local theatre show like this. Join us for one of the most joyful, exuberant and memorable American musicals of all time!

Screenplay: Betty Comden & Adolph Green

Songs: Arthur Freed & Nacio Herb Brown

Based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc.

Learn more at https://theatretulsa.org/season.