SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Theatre Tulsa This Spring
Performances will run April 29 - May 15, 2022.
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld.com
Feb. 22, 2022
Singin' In The Rain will be performed by Theatre Tulsa this Spring! Performances will run April 29 - May 15, 2022.
What a glorious feeling! You've never seen a local theatre show like this. Join us for one of the most joyful, exuberant and memorable American musicals of all time!
Screenplay: Betty Comden & Adolph Green
Songs: Arthur Freed & Nacio Herb Brown
Based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc.
Learn more at https://theatretulsa.org/season.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatre goer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatre goer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Related Articles
View More
Tulsa Stories
Featured on Stage Door
Shoutouts, Classes & More
More Hot Stories For You