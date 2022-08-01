Rocklahoma Daily Band Lineups Announced

The daily band lineups have been announced for Rocklahoma, taking place on Friday, September 2, Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa.



2022 marks 15 Years of Rocklahoma, and it is sure to be one of the most memorable years yet. Billed as America's Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party, the three-day camping festival features some of today's top rock artists, including Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll, and many more. Additionally, Slaughter has been added to the Rocklahoma music lineup.



Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of "Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock."



The daily band lineups for Rocklahoma 2022 are as follows:

Friday, September 2: Shinedown, Three Days Grace, Jelly Roll, Underoath, Bad Wolves, Bad Omens, Slaughter, Dorothy, Dropout Kings, John Harvie, Widow 7, Firestryke, The Normandys, Wildstreet, and Like Before

Saturday, September 3: Korn, Evanescence, Seether, In This Moment, Skillet, Nothing More, Palaye Royale, Suicidal Tendencies, Sleep Token, Quiet Riot, Dana Dentata, Even In Death, Paralandra, American Maid, Hiller Hearts, and McQueen Street

Sunday, September 4: Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, Cypress Hill, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, The Hu, Lit, Fire From The Gods, Caned By Nod, The Midnight Devils, Sin Of Saints, Eternal Frequency, Pulse, and Dead Feavor

The Thursday Night Roadhouse Pre-Party will be hosted by Eddie Trunk and will feature performances from Fan Halen, Count's 77, Enuff Z'nuff, and One Night Stand.

Please note: A three-day pass is required to attend the Roadhouse Pre-Party.



Rocklahoma Single Day General Admission Passes go on sale tomorrow, Friday, July 29 at 10:00 AM CT for $105 (plus fees). Rockstar, Roadie, Groupie, Big Shot, and Weekend Reserved VIP packages are all sold out, but fans can still purchase The Garage VIP Packages and General Admission tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188804®id=91&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frocklahoma.com%2Fpasses?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience and will be open from Sunday, August 28 at Noon CT through Monday, September 5 at Noon CT. General Admission and VIP Camping Packages are available at checkout and are only available with weekend ticket purchases. Information on camping add-ons can be found at https://rocklahoma.com/camping

Fans are invited to kick off the party early at The Roadhouse where local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts, and national legends will headline the DEB Concerts Stage each day. The Roadhouse is also home to Thursday's Pre-Party - available to anyone with a full weekend pass. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with your friends throughout Rocklahoma.



Festival doors open at 2:00 PM daily, and doors for The Roadhouse open at 10:30 AM daily.



Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, OK. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas, and much more.