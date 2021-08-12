MATILDA Begins Performances At Theatre Tulsa Tomorrow

Theatre Tulsa is currently back in rehearsals for its first large musical of its 99th season, "Matilda The Musical," which opens Aug. 13, 2021



"Matilda" was originally scheduled for April 2020, but was prevented from opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Theatre Tulsa, which continued operations with modified programming during the year-long shutdown, kept the show's pre-built elements in storage until the timing was right to stage a comeback.

"We were probably half way through the rehearsal and building process when the shutdown occurred, said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. "For us, it was a no-brainer that we bring this show back and finish it up as one of our premium productions."

"Matilda the Musical" is based on the 1988 children's novel Roald Dahl . It was adapted for the stage by Dennis Kelly , with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin

The story focuses on Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl who loves reading. She discovers that she has the gift of telekinesis, all while overcoming obstacles caused by her family and school.

"Matilda the Musical" has received widespread critical acclaim and box-office popularity, winning seven 2012 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. The show still holds the record for most Olivier awards won by a musical, tying with Hamilton in 2018. At the 2013 Tony Awards, it won five awards, including the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical.

Theatre Tulsa's production stars Gigi Jenkins as Matilda Wormwood, Sean Rooney as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, Tatum Nelson as Miss Honey, Travis Guillory as Mr. Wormwood, Claire Schroepfer as Mrs. Wormwood, Spencer Loeffler as Michael Wormwood, and Kara Staiger as Mrs. Phelps.

The cast also includes: Drew Rosene, Nicholas Winterrowd, Kymber Scott, Sam Briggs, Kaden Burrup, Aniya Ordonez, Aniston Brown, Paxton VonOstendorf, Ty Drullinger, Adeline Barron, Tatum Hatfield, Cash Curry, Emma York, Yebin Yum, Ellie Bilby, Emili Montgomery, Ryan Holder, David Allen -Lawrence, Eliza Garrison, Presley Roberson, and Eleanor Carr

The show is directed and choreographed by Sara Phoenix.

Performances will be Aug. 13-29 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. Showtimes on Aug. 13-14, 20-21, and 27-28 are at 8 p.m.; The Aug. 15, 22, and 29 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.