HAIRSPRAY Comes to Theatre Tulsa

Theatre Tulsa is ready to tease up the hair and turn up the volume with the high-energy Broadway musical Hairspray, running September 12–21 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center's Williams Theatre.

Based on John Waters' beloved 1988 film, Hairspray transports audiences to 1962 Baltimore, where plus-sized teen Tracy Turnblad dreams of dancing on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her wish comes true, Tracy skyrockets from outcast to overnight sensation – using her new stardom to challenge segregation, dethrone the teen queen, win the heart of the high school heartthrob, and prove that one girl with big hair and even bigger dreams can change the world.

Featuring a cast of more than 40 local performers of all ages, Hairspray bursts with show-stopping dance numbers, catchy songs, and a heartwarming message that's as timely today as it was in 1960s America.

“Hairspray is one of the most fun and entertaining musicals ever created,” said Executive Director Travis Guillory. “This wildly talented, beautifully blended cast of local artists brings such excitement and joy to the stage in an overwhelming celebration of humanity.”

Guillory added that the musical's themes remain deeply relevant. “As colorful and upbeat as the show is, it still challenges us to confront the issues of racism, body positivity, and identity – conversations that matter now more than ever.”

Directed by Karlena Riggs, with music direction by Jordan Andrews and choreography by Joelle Galapate-Ikpo, this production promises to have audiences rolling in the aisles and dancing in their seats. With a Tony-winning score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, Hairspray has become one of the most celebrated and widely produced musicals in the world.

Performances will be held September 12–21 at the Tulsa PAC's Williams Theatre, with evening shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and matinees Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. An understudy performance will take place Sunday, September 14 at 2 p.m.