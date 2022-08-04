DRIVING MISS DAISY is Coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center This Fall

World Stage Theatre Company will be bringing a stellar cast to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center this Fall for the long-awaited production of Albert Uhry's, "Driving Miss Daisy."

Under the direction of Paula Scheider and heading the cast in the title role is vetern actor Lisa Wilson (God of Carnage/In the Next Room) and rounded out by stage and screen veterans Troy Knauls (Dream Girls/Jacob Zulu) and Lawrence Moran (Straight Outta Compton/2 Broke Girls).

The production will run September 15th through September 25th.