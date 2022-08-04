Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 4, 2022  

DRIVING MISS DAISY is Coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center This Fall

World Stage Theatre Company will be bringing a stellar cast to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center this Fall for the long-awaited production of Albert Uhry's, "Driving Miss Daisy."

Under the direction of Paula Scheider and heading the cast in the title role is vetern actor Lisa Wilson (God of Carnage/In the Next Room) and rounded out by stage and screen veterans Troy Knauls (Dream Girls/Jacob Zulu) and Lawrence Moran (Straight Outta Compton/2 Broke Girls).

The production will run September 15th through September 25th.


