DOUBT: A PARABLE Will Be Performed by World Stage Theatre Company Next Month

World Stage Theatre Company's Fourth Season continues with Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley. Directed by Frank Gallagher, Doubt: A Parable stars John Burns as Father , Liz Masters as Sister Aloiscious, Megan Mulgrew as Sister ??? and Mecca Beard as Mrs Miller. Understudies for Sister Aloiscious is, for Sister??? Is and for Mrs. Miller is Premadonna Braddick.

In this brilliant and powerful drama, Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students.

Doubt: A Parable will run December 2-5, 2021 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Liddy Doenges Theatre. For Tickets visit https://www.tulsapac.com/events/2021/doubt

Immediately following the Saturday and Sunday matinees there will be a facilitated talk-back to take a deeper dive into the play's themes.

World Stage Theatre Company continues their fourth season by telling "The Stories of our Humanity." World Stage produces powerful productions that give actors and audiences access to the world by telling multicultural, inspirational, and transformational stories that connect our hearts and minds with people, places, and ideas. Our work is fueled by CommUnity Theatre, socially impactful stories, cross cultural connections, and authentic storytelling. For more information on World Stage Theatre Company visit www.okworldstage.org.