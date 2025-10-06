AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to Tulsa PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour will land in Tulsa at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on October 21, 2025 at 7pm. Audiences will be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show’s iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony paired with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series.

The news comes as Nickelodeon celebrates the milestone 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender with all-new original digital content across the Paramount ecosystem, one-of-a-kind experiences, and brand new consumer products and games.

Preserving the original dialogue and sound effects, the concert replaces the recorded score with a powerful live orchestra, performing the legendary music of Emmy® Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman, the creative mastermind behind the show's original music, in perfect sync with the action on screen.

Run Time: 2 hours 30 minutes, with a 25 minute intermission