ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Comes to Tulsa PAC This Week

Pembroke Players adapted version of L.M. Montgomery’s “Anne of Green Gables,” follows the adventures of Anne Shirley, an imaginative and spirited orphan girl who is mistakenly sent to live with Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, siblings who intended to adopt a boy to help with their farm, Green Gables.

Anne's vibrant imagination and knack for storytelling transport her into a world of fantasy, where she vividly sees herself as a heroine in epic tales, exploring the beauty of nature that surrounds her.

This production focuses on Anne’s fantasy and the enchanting setting of Green Gables as a magical forest, you can emphasize her vivid inner life—where the mundane transforms into wonder. With her vivid dreams and make-believe adventures, Anne finds solace and joy in the natural world. The forest becomes a backdrop for her imaginative escapades, sparkling streams, and whimsical adventures that embody her longing for belonging, friendship, and the magic of childhood. Through this lens, the audience can experience Anne's journey of self-discovery and the power of imagination in a place that feels both real and dreamlike.

Performances run October 10-13.

