World Premiere of GAME OF LIFE From Bluemouth Inc. Will Come to The Theatre Centre

Aislinn Rose, Artistic Director of The Theatre Centre, has announced the company's next major theatre presentation: the world premiere of Game of Life by bluemouth inc., in a limited run from March 27 to 29. Game of Life is based on the personal story of bluemouth inc. founding artist Lucy Simic, after a life-changing diagnosis.

A two-part exploration of mortality, the urgency of time, and the holding and letting go of relationships, Game of Life is experienced through both a live performance (ELEPHANT), and an interactive video installation (LUCY AI). Expect laughter, dancing, and moments that will stay with you long after the show ends.

"Toronto audiences will likely know bluemouth from their wildly popular shows Dance Marathon or Café Sarajevo, which both toured around the world. Audiences and critics alike have often struggled to find the words to describe a bluemouth inc. experience, but it's usually something along the lines of "unforgettable", "thrilling", "unexpected", "unlike anything I've ever seen before." I'm especially excited for The Theatre Centre to be presenting the world premiere of Game of Life, which brings together two incredible works. It means so much to us that bluemouth trusts The Theatre Centre to be the home for their most deeply personal stories." -Aislinn Rose, Artistic Director, The Theatre Centre

bluemouth inc. is an award-winning Canadian performance collective celebrating 25 years of creating bold, immersive experiences that push the boundaries of live performance. Blending theatre, dance, and technology, they craft performances that resonate deeply on a personal level while reflecting the complexities of our times. Game of Life continues this tradition-a powerful exploration to find meaning in the face of life's biggest challenges, created by the Core Members of bluemouth inc.: Lisa Humber, Mariel Marshall, Stephen O'Connell, and Lucy Simic.

ELEPHANT brings audiences into a shared space with the performers, where the ripple effects of one life-changing event unfold. It's part documentary, part lucid dream, and not entirely under control. Devised collectively over a period of five years, ELEPHANT brings together the talents and creativity of a dynamic team of collaborators including DeAnna Choi, Tony Chong, Lisa Humber, Erum Khan, Patrick Lavender, Mariel Marshall, Jeremy Mimnagh, Stephen O'Connell, Carol Prieur, Lucy Simic and Michael Wanless.

LUCY AI: When Lucy was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2018, her dear friend David Usher wanted to make sure her memories lived on. The result is LUCY AI-an interactive video installation of Lucy's inner world. It's personal, powerful, and changes every time it's experienced. LUCY AI was created by bluemouth inc.'s Core Members, with Patrick Lavender (technical director), Stephen O'Connell (cinematography), Lucy Simic (writer), L Wilson-Spiro (video designer) and Richard Windeyer (composer), in collaboration with David Usher (concept and AI creation) of ReImagine AI.

Following the work's world premiere at The Theatre Centre, the show will head to La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival in New York City from April 10 to May 4.

