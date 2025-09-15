WING CHUN DANCE DRAMA Comes To Toronto This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North American premiere of Wing Chun Dance Drama will bring the true story of Bruce Lee mentor, Ip Man to the stage December 16 to January 4.

Before Bruce Lee, there was Ip Man. Wing Chun Dance Drama brings to the stage the life of this prestigious grandmaster, recounting his influence on the martial art form of Wing Chun, from its more than 300-year-old origins in Southern China, to global popularity, and his famous student Bruce Lee.

TO Live, ADEM Company Inc., and Canada China Cultural Development Association present the North American premiere of Wing Chun Dance Drama, the groundbreaking show that has sparked a phenomenon in China, for a limited run from December 16, 2025, to January 4, 2026, at Meridian Hall.

Wing Chun Dance Drama has broken Chinese box office records with its unique aesthetic that fuses dance with various Chinese martial arts including Wing Chun, Tai Chi, Bagua Zhang, Baji Quan and Praying Mantis. The highly acclaimed, multi award-winning dance drama follows a film crew as they shoot the story of Ip Man, spanning the "then" and "now" through two eras, two worlds, and two generations of people chasing their dreams.

"TO Live is thrilled to present Wing Chun Dance Drama this holiday season as part of our year-round dance series. It's a spectacular production that families can enjoy together-full of beauty, incredible energy with masterful storytelling and choreography," said Clyde Wagner, president and CEO of TO Live. "When I first experienced Wing Chun Dance Drama in China, I was amazed by its artistry and the way it blends martial arts and dance into something truly unforgettable. Bringing acclaimed international works like this to Toronto is central to TO Live's mission, and we look forward to sharing even more extraordinary productions with audiences in 2026."

Created in 2022 by the acclaimed Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre, Wing Chun Dance Drama is produced by the International Cultural Exchange Association Shenzhen and China Culture, Tourism, Sports, Radio & Television Bureau of Shenzhen China. It features Chang Hongji, principal dancer of the Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre and gold medal winner at the 2024 Seoul International Dance Competition, as Ip Man.

Visually stunning movement sequences that fuse martial arts and dance were created by Han Zhen and Zhou Liya. The renowned choreographers have had their productions staged at iconic venues such as the Sydney Opera House and the Kennedy Center.

Wing Chun Dance Drama will take place at Meridian Hall, 1 Front Street East in Toronto from December 16, 2025, to January 4, 2026. Tickets range from $55.50-$159.50 (additional fees may apply) and are on sale now via tolive.com, by phone at 416-366-7723 and 1-800-708-6754, and in person at the Meridian Hall and Meridian Arts Centre box offices.

Wing Chun Dance Drama is recommended for audiences eight years old and above. Run time is 132 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.