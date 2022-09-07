WINESDAY: THE MUSICAL at Hernder Estate Wines Extended Through September

After a successful run of performances at Hernder Estate Wines in July and August, Winesday: the Musical + Wine Tasting has been extended until the end of September. This new musical comedy, which features wine tasting throughout the show, is being presented as part of the month-long schedule of events at the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.

"We love that the show has found such a perfect pairing with Hernder and now the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival," said Jenne Wason, bookwriter and lyricist of Winesday. "When we first created Winesday: The Musical, this is exactly what we pictured - audiences having a great night out at a show filled with music and laughter plus WINE."

Winesday was the first public event back at Hernder Estate Wines after the historic winery suffered a devastating fire in March. The show takes place in the Luna Lounge, a smaller banquet space that was spared by the fire, and Hernder is now open for visits and wine tasting as they prepare to rebuild.

With book and lyrics by Jenne Wason and music by Joseph Benoit, Winesday: The Musical + Wine Tasting at Hernder features well-known Niagara talent who have appeared in Oh Canada Eh, the Shaw Festival, and more. The cast includes Tamera Broczkowski, Nicole Cino, Victoria Kyoko, Melissa Penner, Adrianne Polito, and Louisa O'Keane with Alex Titei as the Wine Steward. Matthew Yipchuck took the helm as Director and Chelsea DiFranco is the Musical Director.

Tickets are on sale now at www.winesdaymusical.com.

About Winesday: The Musical + Wine Tasting

A musical paired with wine tastings for the audience! It's a grape escape from this batsh*t crazy world.

When these five wine-swilling women get together every Wednesday night, they're theoretically meeting for a book club or a yoga class, but really they just want to drink wine and talk about their lives. Imagine cabaret meeting cabernet-or Sex and the City when they no longer feel like leaving the couch. Get ready to pass the bottle and make some pour decisions because with these ladies you will definitely love the wine you're with!

Follow Winesday on Facebook or Instagram.

About Hernder Estate Wines

With over six decades of winemaking tradition, Hernder Estate Wines is known for its legacy of wine producing more than 25 varieties of VQA wines from its 500 acres of prime grape-growing territory between St. Catharines and Beamsville. Since their first international recognition in 1995, Hernder has gone to achieve countless domestic and global winemaking awards.

Follow Hernder on Facebook and Instagram.