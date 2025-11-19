WE WILL ROCK YOU Extends at Mirvish

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We Will Rock You, the international hit musical that features and celebrates the iconic music of Queen, will return to Toronto in the brand-new revival from the Québec-based cultural producing company Gestev, beginning performances next week. Due to popular demand, two weeks of performances have been added. We Will Rock You will play Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from November 28, 2025 through January 18, 2026.

Celebrating 25 Queen songs, including the classic “Somebody to Love,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Are the Champions,” “Under Pressure,” “Don't Stop Me Now” and, of course, the timeless classic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” WE WILL ROCK YOU is set in the near future on a planet controlled by a powerful corporation. Globalization is complete. Individuality is taboo. All music is now computer-generated, rock music has been eradicated, and musical instruments are banned. The sole hope for liberation rests on an unlikely resistance: an alliance of Bohemian rebels, waiting for a hero to lead them in the battle to bring “rock power” to the people.

“It's the story of a world where there is just one hope left to save humanity: bring back rock 'n' roll!” said Director and Adaptor Steve Bolton. “We want the audience to leave the show energized, with a smile on their faces and music in their ears.”

The cast includes Callum Lurie (Galileo), Paige Foskett (Scaramouche), Maggie Lacasse (Killer Queen), Patrick Olafson (Khashoggi), Peter Deiwick (Ozzy), Laurence Champagne (AXL), and Caleb Ajao (Brit).

The ensemble features Stephanie Paquet (Ensemble, Understudy Killer Queen), Mathieu-Philippe Perras (Ensemble, Understudy Galileo), Emily Masurkevitch (Ensemble, Understudy Scaramouche), Alexandre Iannuzzi (Ensemble, Understudy Brit, Understudy Khashoggi), Elizabeth Lauzon (Ensemble, Understudy AXL), Sayer Roberts (Ensemble, Understudy Ozzy, Understudy Cricket), Chloé McNeil (Ensemble, Céline), Seth Zosky (Ensemble, Cricket), Eric Dahlinger (Ensemble), Sophie McLeod (Ensemble), and Alexandra Grant (Ensemble).

The creative team includes Steve Bolton (Executive Producer, Director, Choreographer), Jean-Marc Saumier (Scenographer), David Lavallée-Gagné (Light Designer), Yohan Gingras (Video Designer), Vanessa Borris (Costume Designer), Felix Plante (Props Designer), Louis Bond (Hair and Wigs Designer), Thomas Allard Rousseau (Makeup Designer), Megan Brydon (Choreographer), Yannick Moisan (Choreographer), Domenic Pandolfo (Musical Arrangements), and Gabriel Bertrand-Gagnon (Musical Director).