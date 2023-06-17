Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast members have shared their best memories of the run of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Toronto, closing July 2nd.

Watch the cast discuss what the production has meant to them in the video below!

The Toronto production, which began May 31, 2022, and is the longest-running professional theatre production in Canadian history, was acclaimed by critics. The Toronto Star said: “It will dazzle your senses, expand your heart, and keep you buzzing for hours afterwards.” It has been seen by more than 600,000, with half of the audience first-time theatre-goers.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child led the reopening of the theatre sector in Toronto, which for many decades has been the third largest theatre community in the English-speaking world, after London’s West End and New York’s Broadway.

Employing a cast of 40 performers, a backstage crew of 77 and theatre staff of over 100, the opening of the show on May 31, 2022 was a resounding signal that large-scale theatre had returned in as massive a way as possible.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child also set a Canadian box office record for the week of December 26 to 31, playing to 100 percent capacity and pulling in $1,984,046 in sales – the highest weekly gross for a non-musical play in Canadian theatre history.