Video: Sneak Peak of BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Brampton Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at rehearsals for Brampton On Stage and Brampton Music Theatre as they take you on the musical ride of a lifetime with BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL at The Rose. Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice.

From chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry. Now audiences will journey back to where it all began in the hit Broadway musical - live on stage at Brampton's premiere live performance venue!

Comments