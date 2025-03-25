News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Sneak Peak of BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical at Brampton Music Theatre

Performances run April 3rd through 6th at The Rose Theatre, Brampton.

By: Mar. 25, 2025
Get a first look at rehearsals for Brampton On Stage and Brampton Music Theatre as they take you on the musical ride of a lifetime with BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL at The Rose. Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice.

From chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry. Now audiences will journey back to where it all began in the hit Broadway musical - live on stage at Brampton's premiere live performance venue! 



